Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines towards $1,950 as USD Index recovers ahead of Blinken-Xi meet

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • Gold price has dropped to near $1,950.00 citing recovery signs in the USD Index.
  • Investors are turning cautious ahead of US State of Secretary Antony Blinken meeting China’s President XI Jinping.
  • Gold price has sensed selling pressure from the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has printed a fresh day’s low at $1,952.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery in the European session. The precious metal is declining towards the crucial support of $1,950.00 as investors are turning cautious ahead of US State of Secretary Antony Blinken's meeting with China’s President XI Jinping.

S&P500 futures are showing nominal gains after recovery losses posted in Asia, which indicates that appeal for US equities is still solid. Investors should note that the overall market mood could turn quiet as US markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Juneteenth.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has come out of the woods and has climbed to near 103.53. There is a silver line between Federal Reserve’s (Fed) guidance and the expectations of investors for interest rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has announced that two small rate hikes are appropriate this year while the street is expecting that the central bank will go with just one hike. United States core inflation is still persistent and labor market conditions are extremely tight, having the potential of denting current expectations.

Elevating caution in the FX domain has also uplifted US Treasury Yields. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds have jumped above 3.8%.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price has sensed selling pressure from the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern plotted from June 02 high at $1,983.50 on a four-hour scale. The horizontal support is placed from May 30 low at $1,932.12. The broader cushion is placed from March 15 high at $1,937.39.

The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,966.70 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls, which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, portraying a lackluster performance.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1950.41
Today Daily Change -7.57
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1957.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1956.8
Daily SMA50 1985.33
Daily SMA100 1942.08
Daily SMA200 1847.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1967.96
Previous Daily Low 1953.34
Previous Weekly High 1971.01
Previous Weekly Low 1924.85
Previous Monthly High 2079.76
Previous Monthly Low 1932.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1958.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1962.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 1951.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 1945.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 1936.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 1966.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1974.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 1980.8

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0950, eyes on ECB-speak

EUR/USD under pressure below 1.0950, eyes on ECB-speak

EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950 on Monday. The pair is weighed down by the US Dollar recovery and risk aversion, as investors digest US-Sino headlines amid mounting Chinese growth fears. ECB-speak will be in focus. US markets are closed on account of Juneteenth. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD edges lower toward1.2800 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD edges lower toward1.2800 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD extends its correction from the recent uptrend to a fresh 14-month high and closes in on 1.2800. Broad-based US Dollar recovery combined with a cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to find a foothold. Thin trading is likely to extend in the day ahead. 

GBP/USD News

Gold declines below $1,950 as US Dollar rebounds

Gold declines below $1,950 as US Dollar rebounds

Gold price edges lower and trades in negative territory below $1,950.00 following a quiet Asian session as the USD benefits from risk-averse market environment. Bond markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

Gold News

Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns

Shiba Inu, Maker, XRP begin recovery as crypto buying power returns

The SEC crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a marketwide crypto bloodbath between June 5 and the weekend. SHIB, MKR and XRP price recoveries are likely to lead a return in capital inflow to altcoins in the short term.

Read more

The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings

The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK CPI and Retail Sales, Whitbread and FedEx earnings

This week’s central bank rate decision is likely to see the implementation of at least another rate 25bps rate hike from Bank of England policymakers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures