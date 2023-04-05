Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues to juggle above $2,020 as investors await US Employment data

- Gold price is continuously auctioning above $2,020 ahead of US labor market data.
- S&P500 futures remained choppy in the Asian session after sensing selling pressure on Tuesday, indicating a quiet market mood.
- The Services PMI is seen declining to 54.5 from the former release of 55.1.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is struggling to find any direction after shifting its auction above $2,020.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to continue its sideways performance as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data for more clarity over the labor market condition.
S&P500 futures remained choppy in the Asian session after sensing selling pressure on Tuesday, indicating mix market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is auctioning marginally above the fresh monthly low at 101.45. The only trigger that could defend the USD Index from further downside is the fear of recovery in global inflation due to solid oil prices.
On the economic front, US ADP Employment data will remain in the spotlight, which is expected to decline to 200K from the former release of 242K. Contracting manufacturing activities in the US economy and lower Job Openings indicate that firms have slowed their hiring process considering the bleak economic outlook. Also, the street is anticipating a sudden pause in the policy-tightening spell by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Apart from the labor market data, US ISM Services PMI will be keenly watched. The Services PMI is seen declining to 54.5 from the former release of 55.1. And, New Orders Index is expected to soften firmly to 57.6 vs. February’s figure of 62.6.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is marching towards the horizontal resistance plotted from the 08 March 2022 high at $2,070.54 on a daily scale. Intermediate support is placed from 18 April 2022 high at $1,998.43.
Advancing 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,984.65 indicates that the bullish momentum is extremely strong.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded after sensing support near 60.00, indicating that every pullback is being considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2023.1
|Today Daily Change
|2.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|2020.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.47
|Daily SMA50
|1895.78
|Daily SMA100
|1857.33
|Daily SMA200
|1785.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2025.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1977.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1944.08
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2006.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1995.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1989.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1959.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1941.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2037.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2055.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2086.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
