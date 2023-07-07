Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates above $1,900, eyes US NFP for fresh impetus

- Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band just above the weekly low touched on Thursday.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and act as a headwind.
- Investors now look to the release of the key US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the vicinity of the $1,900 mark, or the weekly low and remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,910 area, nearly unchanged for the day, and seems vulnerable to prolong over a two-month-old downtrend from the all-time high touched in May.
Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations act as a headwind for Gold price
Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates again, by 25 basis points (bps) at its upcoming policy meeting on July 25-26 continue to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. The bets were reaffirmed after the data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Thursday showed that private-sector employers in the United States (US) added nearly 500K jobs in June. The reading marked the largest one-month increase since February 2022 and smashed estimates for an increase of 228K by a big margin. Separately, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) (also known as the ISM Services PMI) rose from 50.3 to 53.9 in June, above expectation of 51.
This, to a larger extent, overshadowed data showing Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose more than anticipated last week and JOLTS Job Opening for May missed consensus estimates. In fact, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that there were 248K initial jobless claims during the week that ended on July 1 as compared to the previous week's print of 236K (revised from 239K) and slightly higher than the market expectation of 245K. Furthermore, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data revealed that the number of job openings on the last business day of May stood at 9.8 million against the 9.93 million anticipated and 10.3 million openings in April (revised from 10.1 million).
Elevated US bond yields lends support to USD and also undermine XAU/USD
Nevertheless, the data pointed to a resilient US economy and supports prospects for a further policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields sharply higher and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD), which is seen as another factor weighing on the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. The downside, however, remains cushioned as traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US monthly employment details. The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is due later during the early North American session and might influence expectations about the Fed's rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight swing low, just ahead of the $1,900 mark, might continue to act as an immediate support ahead of the $1,893-$1,892 region or the multi-month low touched last week. A convincing break below the latter will make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,865-$1,864 region.
On the flip side, the $1,918-$1,919 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. This is closely followed by the $1,925-$1,926 region, above which the Gold price could climb back to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,947 zone. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price to the $1,962-$1,964 area en route to the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and test the $2,010-$2,012 resistance.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1911.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1910.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1931.02
|Daily SMA50
|1963.29
|Daily SMA100
|1947.11
|Daily SMA200
|1865.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1927.69
|Previous Daily Low
|1902.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1912.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1918.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1899.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1888.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1924.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1938.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1949.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD corrective bounce off 0.6600 appears elusive ahead of US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to defend the corrective bounce off the weekly low around 0.6625 amid the early hours of Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair dropped in the last two consecutive days while refreshing the weekly low on Thursday.
EUR/USD bulls struggle near 1.0900 as US NFP, ECB President Lagarde’s speech loom
EUR/USD fades bounce off three-week low ahead of top-tier catalysts. Euro buyers cheer more hawkish ECB bias than Fed amid mixed EU, US data. ECB President Lagarde needs to push back concerns of policy pivot and German recession to convince Euro bulls.
Gold consolidates above $1,900, eyes US NFP for fresh impetus
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band just above the weekly low touched on Thursday. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve underpin the US Dollar and act as a headwind. Investors now look to the release of the key US NFP report before placing fresh directional bets.
Lido DAO price stands safe from falling below $1.500 solely due to its investors’ HODLing
Lido DAO price has noted a macro sideways movement since May, with the current value of the asset sitting only 4% above its worth from two months ago. While the volatility in the market brought losses and profits to many, the most consistent investors that stood throughout the turmoil happened to LDO holders.
Will analysts get NFP right this time?
Economists are more optimistic about how many jobs were created in the US last month. But, that might be an over-correction from consistently underestimating the resilience of the labor market this year. But, there are other factors that make predicting Friday's release a little more difficult.