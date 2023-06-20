Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closes Tuesday near monthly lows

- XAU/USD lost more than 0.70% and challenges the $1,925 monthly low.
- Sour market mood amid PBoC rate cuts to limit Gold’s losses.
- Eyes on Chair Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday.
The yellow metal traded with losses on Tuesday’s session, heading towards the $1,935 area despite a sour market mood following the People’s Bank’s of China (PBoC) rate cuts which fueled global economic downturn fears. In that sense, the US bond yields weakened across the board, but the US Dollar managed to hold its ground and hence weakened the XAU/USD pair.
Gold prices couldn’t capitalize on the sour market mood following PBoC's decision
During the Asian trading session, the People's Bank of China took a significant step by announcing a reduction in the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by ten basis points (bps). Moreover, the one-year LPR was cut from 3.65% to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR was lowered from 4.30% to 4.20%. These rate cuts served as a reminder to investors about the sluggishness observed in Chinese economic activity and fueled global economic downturn fears..
As a result, the US bond yields, which could be seen as the opportunity cost of holding Gold, lost ground. The 10-year bond yield retraced to 3.72%, the 2-year yield closed at 4.69% while the 5-year at 3.95%, all three with more than 1% declines.
Elsewhere, the US stock market weakened on Tuesday, as all three major indices closed in negative territory. The S&P 500 index (SPX) saw a 0.47% loss, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) a 0.72% loss, and the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) a 0.09% decline.
Investors are now shifting their focus to Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress during Wednesday's session, as they seek any hints or indications regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next steps.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the XAU/USD maintains a bearish outlook for the short term, as per indicators on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both showing weakness, standing in negative territory. In addition, the price now trades below the 20- and 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) with both of them about to perform a bearish cross.
The monthly low at $1,925 level stands as a key support level. If broken, the $1,915 area and psychological mark at $1,900 could come into play. Furthermore, a move above the 100-day SMA at $1,942 would suggest a continuation of the bullish trend for the yellow metal, with next resistances at the 20-day SMA at $1,953 and the $1,975 zone.
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1937.91
|Today Daily Change
|-12.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|1950.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1955.7
|Daily SMA50
|1984.5
|Daily SMA100
|1942.31
|Daily SMA200
|1848.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1958.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1947.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1971.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1924.85
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1952.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1954.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1945.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1941.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1934.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1956.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1963.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1967.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
