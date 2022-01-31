- Gold advances closes to 0.50% in the North American session, amid US dollar weakness and falling US T-bond yields.
- Atlanta’s Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic eyes three rate hikes.
- The Ukraine – Russia conflict reclaims the spotlight in talks at the UN.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral bias, though upside/downside risks remain.
Gold (XAU/USD) snaps three days of losses, jumping from a support trendline around the daily lows at $1785. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1796, slightly short of the 50-day moving average (DMA), which resides at $1801.
So far, an improvement in the market mood has hurt the prospects of a higher greenback, with the USD Dollar Index down some 0.46% in the day, under the 97.00 handle. Furthermore, the US 10-year Treasury yield undermines the buck, down one basis point sitting at 1.787%.
Fed’s Raphael Bostic would not rule a 50 bps hike
During the weekend, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed that he foresees at least three rate hikes, beginning in March, but further noted that the Federal Reserve would increase 50 basis points if inflations remain “stubbornly high,” according to the FT.
Meanwhile, the Fed parade began once the US central bank blackout was lifted. Fed’s Daily, George, and Bostic would cross the wires around 16:30 GMT, 17:40GMT, and 18:30 GMT, respectively. Gold traders might turn their attention to all of them, particularly Kansas City Fed Esther George, a voter in 2022. Any hints regarding balance sheet reduction and rate hikes could be taken from their words.
In the meantime, the Ukraine – Russia conflict, which investors put aside for a moment after the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting, gets into the spotlight. The UN security council voted to hold a public meeting on a build-up of Russian troops on the Ukraine border. Furthermore, China’s ambassador to the UN said that he does not consider Russia’s troop build-up near the Ukraine border a threat, per Reuters.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden commented that if Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, there will be consequences.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart shows a confluence of the daily moving averages (DMAs) around the $1795-$1805 area, which could pave the way for further gains once broken to the upside.
The first support would be $1,800. A breach of the latter would expose Pitchfork’s channel central line around the $1,825-30 area, followed by July 2021 swing high at $1,834 and the YTD high at $1,854.
Contrarily, failure at $1,800 would expose the January 28 daily low at $1,780. Giving way for USD bulls would reveal crucial support levels like November 3, 2021, daily low at $1,759, followed by December 15, 2021, swing low at $1,753.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1796.69
|Today Daily Change
|7.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1788.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.86
|Daily SMA50
|1801.84
|Daily SMA100
|1795.55
|Daily SMA200
|1805.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1799.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1780.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1853.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1780.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1830.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|1753.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1787.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1792.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1779.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1770.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1760.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1798.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1808.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the upside, advances above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery as the US session develops, currently trading above 1.1200. The dollar corrects lower as stocks manage to post some gains while government bond yields held within familiar levels. Mixed European data limits gains ahead of critical ECB’s monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.