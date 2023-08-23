Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD closed above the 200-day SMA rising to a two-week high

- XAU/USD rose above the 200-day SMA but was rejected by the 20-day average, settling at $1,915.
- US PMIs from August came in a tick lower than expected.
- Lower US yields allowed the yellow metal to gain traction.
In Tuesday’s session, the XAU/USD Gold spot price found demand as the leading world economies showed weak economic activity figures, which fueled a decline in global Treasury yields. Precious metals rallied, with Silver leading the day and showing more than 3% gains.
Investors digest poor US PMIs
The US S&P Global PMIs came in soft. The Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47 vs. the 49.3 expected, while the Services index remained in expansion territory at 51 despite coming lower than expected.
As a reaction, US bond yields are often seen as the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding metals, declined as investors seem to be betting on a less aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed). The 2-year yield dropped to 4.97% while the 5 and 10-year rates to 4.37% and 4.19%, respectively, showing more than 1% declines. Indeed, the CME FedWatch tool indicates that the odds of a 25 basis point hike in the upcoming November meeting eased to 35% from 40% at the start of the week while markets remain confident that the Fed will pause in September. On the USD DXY index side, it found resistance at the 104.00 level and settled near 103.60 following the data.
The focus now shifts to Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, where investors will look for further clues on the next moves by the Fed. Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday from the US will also be closely watched.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
With both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) comfortably placed in positive territory on the daily chart, the XAU/USD buyers hold the upperhand. The upward slope of the RSI further reinforces this positive sentiment, as does the MACD, which displays green bars, indicating a strengthening bullish momentum. Additionally, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), implying that the bulls retain control on a broader scale.
Support levels: $1,910 (200-day SMA), $1,900, $1,880.
Resistance levels: $1,920 (20-day SMA), $1,950, $1,970.
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1915.6
|Today Daily Change
|18.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|1897.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1923.65
|Daily SMA50
|1932.96
|Daily SMA100
|1961.05
|Daily SMA200
|1907.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1904.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1898.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1904.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1920.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD steady around 1.0860 after testing the 200-Day SMA near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.0860 after testing the 200-day SMA around 1.0800 on Wednesday. A broad-based slide of the US Dollar pushed the pair to the upside. The USD is holding onto losses after weak US PMI data, and as market participants await Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Gold: XAU/USD posting substantial gains as US data spurs concerns Premium
Spot gold changed course on Wednesday, surging towards the current $1,920 price zone. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as government bond yields continued to retreat, while Asian stock markets shrugged off the negative tone of their American counterparts and edged higher.
Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: scenarios for Bitcoin
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. It reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.