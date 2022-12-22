Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to mild gains above $1,800 on softer US Dollar, Treasury yields

- Gold price clings to mild gains around weekly top.
- Mixed risk catalysts, BOJ actions probe US Dollar, bond yields.
- US data, qualitative factors to determine intraday XAU/USD moves.
- Holiday season, light calendar to restrict Gold price moves during the rest of 2022.
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds higher at the intraday top near $1,820, reversing the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high, as markets sneak into a holiday mood during early Thursday. Also favoring the metal price could be the recent pullback in the US Dollar amid mixed catalysts and pre-data anxiety.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.36% intraday to around 103.85 by the press time while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields remain depressed near 3.65% after retreating from the monthly high of 3.72% the previous day.
China’s readiness for more stimulus and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) second unscheduled bond buying allow US stock futures to remain mildly bid, as well as let the US Treasury bond yields retreat, at the latest.
On the other hand, updates surrounding Russia and Ukraine weigh on the sentiment and put a floor under the US Dollar, due to its safe-haven demand. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s US visit and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readiness to increase the country’s military potential.
On Wednesday, the DXY bounced off its weekly low the previous day as the US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence jumped to the eight-month high of 108.3 for December, compared to the market forecasts of 101.0 and the revised prior readings of 101.40. However, the US Existing Home Sales for November, 4.09M MoM compared to 4.2M expected and 4.43M prior, probed the US Dollar bulls.
Against this backdrop, it becomes safe to conclude that the Gold price grinds higher and may end the year 2022 on a positive note. However, a light economic calendar during the final days of the year and mixed catalysts could restrict the metal’s moves during the holiday season.
Even so, final prints of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details for the third quarter (Q3) could entertain the pair traders ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index for November, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. That said, the US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% Annualized growth in Q3 while the Core PCE is anticipated to also meet the initial forecasts of 4.6% QoQ during the stated period.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price remains firmer around the double tops marked in the last week, near $1,825. It should be noted that the nearly overbought RSI (14) and receding bullish bias of the MACD challenges the buyers.
Hence, the metal’s further upside hinges on a clear break of the $1,825, which in turn could trigger a run-up targeting $1,875. Following that, June’s peak surrounding $1,880 could challenge the Gold buyers.
Alternatively, XAU/USD sellers remain off the table unless witnessing a clear downside break of the $1,790 support confluence, comprising 100-SMA and a one-month-old ascending trend line.
Also acting as the downside filter is the previous weekly low and the monthly bottom, respectively around $1,775 and $1,765.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1819.1
|Today Daily Change
|4.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|1814.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1783.31
|Daily SMA50
|1727.56
|Daily SMA100
|1721.93
|Daily SMA200
|1784.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1823.84
|Previous Daily Low
|1811.92
|Previous Weekly High
|1824.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|1773.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1816.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1819.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1809.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1804.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1797.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1821.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1828.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1833.39
AUD/USD advances above 0.6750 as risk flows dominate
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6750 in Thursday's Asian trading. The Aussie capitalized on the risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US Dollar. Pre-Christmas thin liquidity exaggerates moves in the pair.
USD/JPY gearing up for another break of 131.00 on impending bear cross
USD/JPY is returning to the red zone below the 132.00 level early Thursday, fading a dead cat bounce seen on Wednesday. The renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the Treasury bond yields is weighing down on the currency pair.
Gold bears lurking at key resistance, eyes on $1,795
Gold bears could be about to make their move at resistance. The hawkish Fed is a thorn in the side of Gold bulls, eyes on $1,795. raders are waiting for key data today from the US calendar. We cannot understand why the markets continue to fight the Fed.
Will Uniswap DAO changing the governance process be enough to buck the bearish market trend?
Uniswap has been known for its attempt at pushing the boundaries of community participation for a long time. Uniswap’s parachains are one of the best examples of how a successful Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) operates.
Stock Market Outlook 2023: Will the bears strike back?
Equity markets suffered a bruising year, crushed under the boot of rising interest rates and fading government spending. This weakness could extend into next year, as US valuations remain expensive by historical standards and leading economic indicators.