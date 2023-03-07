Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms

- Gold price remains lackluster ahead of the key weekly event, fades previous day’s retreat.
- Mixed sentiment restricts XAU/USD from cheering softer US Dollar.
- Fed Chair Powell appears before Senate Banking Committee to testify, hopes of dovish outcome underpin Gold price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time. In doing so, the precious metal struggles with the mixed catalysts amid anxiety ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony before the US Senate Banking Committee.
It’s worth noting that the previous day’s upbeat prints of the US Factory Order for January joined the recent shift into the Fed policymakers’ tones to probe the market players. On the other hand, downbeat prints of Durable Goods Orders, Consumer Confidence and ISM PMIs keep the Fed doves hopeful of confirming the policy pivot chatters.
Elsewhere, an improvement in China’s international trade figures for February joins the hopes of more stimulus from the Communist Party to underpin a positive mood. However, fears of fresh US-China tussles, due to the likely meeting between the officials from the US and Taiwan, as well as amid Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s cold war strategies, join the dovish hopes from Fed Chair Powell to probe the market’s momentum.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around a two-week high marked the previous day, up 0.15% intraday near 4,060 at the latest. Further, US 10-year Treasury bond yields fade the previous day’s bounce off a one-week low while easing back to 3.95% by the press time.
Looking ahead, dovish expectations from Fed Chair Powell keep the optimists on the table but surprisingly hawkish statements could quickly roil the market sentiment and recall the US Dollar bulls, which in turn can drown the Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price remains sidelined as buyers flirt with a convergence of the 21-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $1,848.
However, bullish MACD signals and the bullion’s sustained bounce off the 200-day EMA keep the buyers hopeful of crossing the previous day’s top surrounding $1,858.
Following that, the February 09 swing high surrounding $1,890 and the $1,900 threshold could act as the last defenses of the Gold bears.
On the contrary, the metal’s sustained trading below the stated EMA confluence of $1,848 needs validation from the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s upside from November 2022 to February 2023, respectively near $1,840 and $1,812.
It’s worth noting that the Gold buyers remain hopeful unless witnessing a clear downside break of the 200-day EMA, close to $1,805 at the latest.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1847.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1846.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.61
|Daily SMA50
|1869.61
|Daily SMA100
|1802.84
|Daily SMA200
|1775.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1858.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1845.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1856.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1804.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1853.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1828.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1868.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood. Traders give up on the US Dollar amid weaker US Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2050 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, sustaining the rebound ahead of the London open. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, could limit the upside in the pair, despite a broadly weaker US Dollar. Powell's testimony is in focus.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
How strong is the US economy and what will the Fed do about it?
FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China.