Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains near YTD peak, just below $2,030 level

- Gold price scales higher for the third successive day and moves back closer to the YTD peak.
- Expectations for an imminent Fed rate hike pause weigh on the US Dollar and lend support.
- Looming recession risks provide an additional boost to the safe-haven metal and favour bulls.
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Thursday and extends its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $2,030 region, just below the YTD peak touched last week and seems poised to build on its recent strong gains recorded over the past month or so.
Bets for rate-hike pause by Federal Reserve benefit Gold price
The latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (USD) released on Wednesday reaffirmed market expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may soon be finished raising interest rates. Adding to this, the March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) showed that several policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and is seen as a key factor benefitting the non-yielding Gold price.
Weaker US Dollar further underpins Gold price
Meanwhile, growing acceptance that the Fed will pause its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month and possibly start cutting rates during the second half of the year continues to weigh on the US Dollar (USD). In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to its lowest level since early February. This, along with worries about a deeper global economic downturn, contributes to the bid tone surrounding the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
Looming recession risk contributes to the positive move
It is worth recalling that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook on Tuesday, citing the impact of higher interest rates. Furthermore, the mixed Chinese trade data released earlier this Thursday raises concerns that the post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy is losing steam. This is seen as another factor driving flows towards the safe-haven Gold price and supports prospects for an extension of the recent well-established short-term bullish trajectory.
Traders now look to macroeconomic data from United States
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the upside and any meaningful dip could be seen as a buying opportunity. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to Gold price later during the early North American session.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, some follow-through buying beyond the $2,032 area, or the YTD peak, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The gold price might then accelerate the momentum towards the $2,048-$2,050 intermediate resistance en route to the all-time high, around the $2,070-$2,075 region.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the $2,014-$2,013 zone, could act as a support and protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall is likely to attract fresh buyers near the $2,000 psychological mark. This should help limit losses for Gold price near the $1,990-$1,980 horizontal support.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2027.53
|Today Daily Change
|12.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|2014.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1978.81
|Daily SMA50
|1903.48
|Daily SMA100
|1870.08
|Daily SMA200
|1790.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2028.41
|Previous Daily Low
|2001.45
|Previous Weekly High
|2032.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1949.83
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2018.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2011.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2001.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1987.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1974.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2028.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2041.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2055.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
