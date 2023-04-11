Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains just above $2,000 amid weaker US Dollar

- Gold price regains positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could cap any meaningful gains for the metal.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the US CPI report and the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.
Gold price attracts fresh buying on Tuesday and snaps a two-day losing streak to the $1,982-$1,981 region, or a three-day low touched the previous day. The XAU/USD sticks to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and is currently placed just above the $2,000 psychological mark, near the top end of the daily trading range.
Weaker US Dollar helps Gold price to regain positive traction
The US Dollar (USD) meets with some supply and stalls a four-day-old recovery trend from over a two-month low touched last week amid some repositioning trade ahead of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States (US) on Wednesday. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor that benefits the US Dollar-denominated Gold price and remains supportive of the intraday positive move. That said, any meaningful upside seems elusive amid speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may continue raising interest rates.
Rising bets for additional rate hikes by Federal Reserve could cap gains
In fact, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of another 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting in May. The bets were lifted by the mostly upbeat US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, released last Friday. This, for now, seems to have put a floor under the US Treasury bond yields, which should act as a tailwind for the Greenback and cap any further gains for the non-yielding Gold price.
Investors await CPI report from United States and FOMC minutes
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the FOMC meeting minutes, due on Wednesday, which will be preceded by the release of the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday. This might influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to Gold price. Traders this week will further take cues from the release of the US monthly Retail Sales data on Friday to determine the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to face stiff resistance near the $2,020 horizontal zone. This is followed by over a one-year high, around the $2,032 area touched last week, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. Gold price could then accelerate the momentum towards the $2,048-$2,050 intermediate hurdle en route to the all-time high, around the $2,070-$2,075 region.
On the flip side, the $1,990-$1,980 zone now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. A convincing break below should pave the way for a slide towards the $1,955-$1,950 region before the Gold price eventually drops to the next relevant support near the $1,935-$1,934 area. The corrective decline could get extended further towards the $1,918-$1,917 horizontal zone en route to the $1,900 round-figure mark.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2001.83
|Today Daily Change
|10.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1991.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1968.77
|Daily SMA50
|1900.12
|Daily SMA100
|1864.68
|Daily SMA200
|1788.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2006.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1986.28
|Previous Weekly High
|2032.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1949.83
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1994.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1998.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1982.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1974.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1962.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2003.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2015.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2023.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
