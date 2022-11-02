Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clings to gains around $1,650 ahead of critical Fed decision

- Gold Price consolidates the recovery as the US dollar turns south with Treasury yields.
- A typical pre-Fed anxiety looms, as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s presser.
- The tide could turn in favor of XAU/USD buyers on a likely dovish Fed pivot.
Gold price is capitalizing on the renewed US dollar weakness, as Treasury yields feel the heat from a typical market anxiety pre-US Federal Reserve (Fed) event.
The Asian equities were a mixed bag, as the Chinese tech stocks-led rally fizzled and growth concerns resurfaced amid the extension of the covid lockdowns across many cities in the country. Meanwhile, the benchmark US 10-year rates are heading back towards the 4.0% key level, allowing gold price to stay afloat.
All eyes now remain on the expected 75 bps Fed rate hike decision, with Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to grab the limelight, as investors eagerly await any hints of a smaller rate increase from December. Ahead of the Fed event, the US ADP Employment Change data will be also followed, as it may offer temporary trading opportunities. Meanwhile, traders may take cues from ADP jobs, waiting it out for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD bulls could target $1,675 on Federal Reserve’s dovish signal
From a near-term technical perspective, despite the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lurking below the midline, a dovish Fed rate hike could turn the table against bears, allowing XAU/USD bulls to recapture the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1,660 convincingly. Gold bulls could flex their muscles towards the end-October high at $1,675 while gathering strength to challenge the $1,700 mark.
However, on a hawkish surprise, gold price could resume its broader downtrend, with the initial support seen at the recent range lows around $1,638. The next downside cap is aligned at the $1,620 round number, below which the October low at $1,617 could be threatened.
Gold Price: Daily chart
Gold Price: Additional technical levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1649.89
|Today Daily Change
|1.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1648.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1660.89
|Daily SMA50
|1681.17
|Daily SMA100
|1726.29
|Daily SMA200
|1808
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1657.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1630.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1647.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1640.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1633.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1618.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1607.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1659.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1671.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1686.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
