Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs back to $1,800 mark, upside potential seems limited

- Gold regained positive traction on Monday and inched closer to the $1,800 mark.
- Concerns about the new COVID-19 variant benefitted the metal safe-haven status.
- Rebounding US bond yields revived the USD demand and capped any further gains.
Gold attracted fresh buying near the $1,780 support zone on the first day of a new week and maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to conquer and build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 mark. Worries about the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant turned out to be a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.
Meanwhile, expectations that the emergence of a new variant could force the Fed to change its hawkish stance further benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. Investors, however, preferred to wait and see if the new coronavirus variant would eventually derail the economic recovery. This was evident from the risk-on impulse, which, in turn, could hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around gold. Apart from this, a stronger US dollar might further cap gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Receding safe-haven demand triggered a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and helped revive the USD demand. This comes on the back of Friday's sharp pullback from the $1,815-16 region and makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move. Hence, it remains to be seen if gold is able to capitalize on the move or meet with fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the only release of Pending Home Sales later during the early North American session. The data might do little to provide any impetus as the focus remains on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga. Traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to producing some short-term trading opportunities around gold.
Gold daily chart
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront immediate resistance near Friday’s swing high, around the $1,815-16 area. This is followed by the $1,822-23 hurdle, which if cleared decisively has the potential to lift gold prices back towards the $1,834 heavy supply zone. On the flip side, the $1,788-87 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,780 horizontal support. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the $1,877 area, or a multi-month top set on November 16.
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1797.67
|Today Daily Change
|9.46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|1788.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1822.39
|Daily SMA50
|1790.47
|Daily SMA100
|1793.32
|Daily SMA200
|1791.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1815.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1780.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1778.63
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1793.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1802.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1759.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1809.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1844.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1300 amid firmer yields, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1250, reversing 2021’s biggest daily gains as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. Global scientists, policymakers placate fears of Omicron even as national border checks return to the table. German inflation, central bankers’ speeches eyed.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3350 amid USD strength, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, lacking any firm directional bias heading into the European session. Renewed USD buying acts as a headwind for the major amid Brexit and covid-related uncertainties. Expectations for a BoE rate hike limit the downside.
Gold faces a wall of resistance en-route $1,800
Gold price rebounds but not out of the woods yet while below $1,800. Omicron covid variant woes will continue to play out, impacting USD and gold.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.