Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs back closer to $1,930, moves away from four-week low

- Gold price regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors.
- A softer risk tone and a modest US Dollar downtick benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any further gains.
Gold price attracts some buying during the Asian session on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the $1,923-$1,922 area, or a four-week low. The XAU/USD currently trades just below the $1,930 level, up nearly 0.20% for the day, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
A generally softer tone around the equity markets, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, turn out to be a key factor lending some support to the Gold price. Weaker Chinese trade data released on Tuesday revived fears about the worsening outlook for the world's second-largest economy. Adding to this, Moody’s downgraded the debt ratings for a slew of US banks and dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets. The anti-risk flow tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains depressed below a one-month top tested on Tuesday and further benefits the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. The overnight dovish remarks by Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, saying that they will probably start lowering the policy rate sometime next year, hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets, though the downside is more likely to remain limited.
Market participants now seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance in the wake of an extremely resilient US economy. The bets were lifted by the closely-watched US jobs report, which pointed to the continued tightness in the labour market and raised the odds of a soft landing. Adding to this, Fed Governor Michele Bowman on Monday kept the door for one more 25 bps lift-off in September or November wide open and should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD.
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. The crucial US CPI report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the Gold price. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying to confirm that the XAU/USD has formed a near-term bottom.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1928.88
|Today Daily Change
|3.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1925.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1954.76
|Daily SMA50
|1944.35
|Daily SMA100
|1968.03
|Daily SMA200
|1897.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1922.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1972.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1925.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1932.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1913.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1904.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1934.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1944.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1950.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold climbs back closer to $1,930, moves away from four-week low
Gold price regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors. A softer risk tone and a modest US Dollar downtick benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any further gains.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.