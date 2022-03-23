- Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
- The emergence of some USD buying might further contribute to capping the upside for the commodity.
Gold attracted some buying during the early part of the European session on Wednesday and steadily climbed back above the $1,930 level, hitting a fresh daily high in the last hour. The market sentiment remains fragile amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. In fact, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi noted that Russia is not showing interest in a truce for successful peace talks. Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talks with Ukraine are difficult as Kyiv is constantly changing its position. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from modest pullback in the equity markets and benefitted the safe-haven precious metal.
The uptick assisted gold to recover a part of the overnight slide to the multi-day low, though the Fed's hawkish outlook might keep a lid on any meaningful upside. It is worth recalling that the Fed last week indicated it could raise rates at all the six remaining meetings in 2022. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested on Tuesday that the US central bank could adopt a more aggressive response to combat stubbornly inflation. Moreover, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly noted that it was time to remove policy accommodation, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland’s Loretta Mester called for faster hikes. The markets were quick to price in a 50 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.
The prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since 2019. This, in turn, assisted the US dollar to attract some dip-buying and should act as a headwind for the dollar-denominated commodity. Hence, the focus will remain clued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the BIS innovation summit later this Wednesday, which might provide some impetus to the non-yielding gold. This, along with fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, would be looked upon to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the two-way price moves witnessed over the past one week or so points to indecision amid traders or the next leg of a directional move for gold. This comes on the back of the recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the all-time high and could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move. In the meantime, the $1,912-$1,910 area seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the monthly low, around the $1,895 region. Sustained weakness below will reaffirm the negative bias and drag gold prices towards the next relevant support near the $1,870-$1,868 zone.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $1,936-$1,938 area ahead of the $1,945-$1,950 region. The latter coincides with the top boundary of the aforementioned trading range, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for additional gains. The momentum could then push gold towards the $1,975-$1,976 intermediate hurdle, above which bulls might aim back to reclaim the key $2,000 psychological mark.
Gold 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1927.45
|Today Daily Change
|5.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1921.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1946.08
|Daily SMA50
|1880.27
|Daily SMA100
|1843.1
|Daily SMA200
|1814.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1908.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1881.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1936.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1951.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1964.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
