Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields

- Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high.
- The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD selling and further benefitted the commodity.
- Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March should hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,821 region on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from over a two-week high. Against the backdrop of geopolitical risks, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, concerns about the continuous rise in the US consumer prices further benefitted the precious metal's status as a hedge against inflation. In fact, data released on Thursday showed that the headline US CPI accelerated to a 40-year high in January.
The red-hot US inflation reinforced expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat high inflation and bets for a 50 bps rate hike in March. Adding to this, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called for 100 bps rate hikes over the next three FOMC policy meetings. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond the 2% threshold for the first time since mid-2019. Adding to this, the 2-year note, which is highly sensitive to rate hike expectations, climbed to its highest level since January 2020.
The US bond yields, however, retreated a bit from the aforementioned highs, which prompted some intraday US dollar selling. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. The prospects for a faster policy tightening continued acting as a headwind for the non-yielding gold and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of a two-week-old bullish trend.
Nevertheless, the metal has now moved into the positive territory and was last seen hovering near the daily high, just above the $1,830 level. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Prelim University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to gold prices. Apart from this traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD on the last day of the week.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is likely to confront some resistance near the $1,832-$1,833 region ahead of the overnight swing high, around the $1,842 area. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push gold prices back towards the January swing high, around the $1,853 area. The latter nears a downward-sloping trend-line resistance, extending from June 2021. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move for the metal.
On the flip side, weakness back below the $1,825 level might continue to attract some buying and remain limited near the $1,818 horizontal support. This is followed by the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,807 region, which if broken decisively will negate any positive bias and shift the bias in favour of bearish trades. Gold would then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the $1,800 mark and test the next relevant support near the $1,790 region before eventually dropping to 2020 low, around the $1,780 area.
Gold daily chart
Levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1828.21
|Today Daily Change
|1.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1827.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1819.17
|Daily SMA50
|1807.22
|Daily SMA100
|1799.36
|Daily SMA200
|1807.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1841.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1821.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1785.62
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1829.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1834.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1809.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1798.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1838.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1850.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1859.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
