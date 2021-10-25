Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls to take the helm on a break above $1,800

The focus shifts to US GDP while XAU/USD bears and bulls fight over $1,800. FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer expects gold to head towards $1,825 before $1,840 on a break above the aforementioned $1,800 resistance.
Neither sellers nor buyers have control of the critical $1,800 level
“On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its Interest Rate Decision and release the Monetary Policy Decision Statement. In case the ECB event highlights the policy divergence with the Fed, the greenback could regather its strength and bring forth XAU/USD weakness.”
“The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. On a yearly basis, the GDP is expected to expand by 3.2% following the 6.7%. A GDP reading near the market consensus could trigger another leg higher in US T-bond yields. On the other hand, a big miss could cause investors to price in a delay in the reduction of the Fed’s asset purchases and weigh heavily on the dollar.”
“It's difficult to say that the outlook is bullish unless gold makes a decisive move above the $1,795/$1,800 area. Above that hurdle, $1,825/30 area (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the April-June uptrend, static level) could be seen as the next target before $1,840 (static level).”
“On the downside, $1,780 (50-day SMA) aligns as the first support ahead of $1,770 (former resistance, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). Sellers are likely to maintain control of the action as long as the above-mentioned resistance holds.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is battling 1.1650, receding from highs as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields. Encouraging China property sector news buoy the risk sentiment. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.