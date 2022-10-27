- Gold is on the verge of a breakout of the inverse H&S
- Bulls need to close above a key resistance area on the daily chart of $1,668.
The price of gold is trying to get above a key resistance area on the daily chart of $1,668 where it needs to close on a daily basis to instil confidence in the bulls that there is fuel in the tank for a potentially significant continuation of this current correction. $1,675 the high was achieved on Wednesday as the US dollar continued to slide, but the close of $1,665 was less than convincing.
With that being said, the daily chart, above, shows a number of bullish confluences following the break of the daily structure back on Oct 3 to take the gold price on the back side of the daily trendline resistance.
The price moved back into Wednesday 22 Sep bullish peak formation lows in a micro daily bear trend. We have broken on the backside of the micro (secondary) daily trendline on Fri 22 Oct and we now have two prior inside days that are being broken mid-week, Wednesday, potentially setting the yellow metal up for a close above the aforementioned key resistance of $1,668.
In doing so, this will likely be the foundation of a breakout of the inverse head and shoulders neckline for a 150% measured move of this week's range so far to target last month's highs of near $1,735. A close above the $1,670 neckline could be the trigger point to start looking for the set-up on lower time frames.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
