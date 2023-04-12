Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls take on resistance, eye $2,050

- Gold price bulls stay in the market on a weaker US Dollar.
- Federal Reserve bets are driving the Gold price with US CPI and FOMC minutes digested.
Gold price has been drawing its strength on Wednesday from a slide in the US Dollar and benchmark US yields as signs of cooling inflation bolstered bets that a pause in US rate increases was imminent. Gold price has traveled from a low of $2,001.22 to a high of $2,028.40 following both the latest US Consumer Price Index data and the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee´s March 21-22 meeting whereby the rate hike was widely viewed as dovish.
Firstly, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% in March after advancing 0.4% in February, compared with a forecast of 0.2% gain in a Reuters poll. But in the 12 months through March, the core CPI gained 5.6%, after rising 5.5% on the same basis in February. That core measure strips out volatile food and energy prices and was posting a month-on-month gain of 0.4%.
Nevertheless, despite a hot core reading, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 69% probability that the Fed will raise rates by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting, down from around 76% before the data. This is sending the US Dollar lower on the day and into technical support and has benefitted the Gold price as higher rates to tame rising price pressures have otherwise weighed on the non-yielding asset's appeal. Traders have positioned for one more hike in May followed by 2-to-1 bets of a pause in June.
´´While the miss on this morning's CPI report is giving the yellow metal a lift higher, the strong labour market trends and sticky core services inflation suggest a 25bp hike at the May FOMC meeting is still in the cards,´´ analysts at TD Securities have argued.
´´However, if the market increasingly feels the May hike could be the last of the cycle, with cut timing also top of mind, it could be the catalyst needed to see gold challenge the highs yet again. With that said, CTAs could add fuel to the fire with the next upside trigger sitting at $2,064,´´ the analysts added.
As for the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee minutes, they showed that the staff at the Committee are forecasting a mild recession later in 2023.
Key quotes from the FOMC minutes:
"Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."
"In assessing the economic outlook, participants noted that since they met in February, data on inflation, employment, and economic activity generally came in stronger than expected. They also noted, however, that the developments in the banking sector that had occurred late in the intermeeting period affected their views of the economic and policy outlook and the uncertainty surrounding that outlook."
"Participants agreed that the labor market remained very tight."
"Some participants noted that given persistently high inflation and the strength of the recent economic data, they would have considered a 50 basis point increase in the target range to have been appropriate at this meeting in the absence of the recent developments in the banking sector. However, due to the potential for banking-sector developments to tighten financial conditions and to weigh on economic activity and inflation, they judged it prudent to increase the target range by a smaller increment at this meeting."
"Members concurred that the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. They also agreed that recent developments were likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation, but that the extent of these effects was uncertain. Members also concurred that they remained highly attentive to inflation risks."
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price H4 chart
In the prior Gold price analysis, it was stated that ´´the Gold price four-hour chart shows that the bulls are holding the fort at key support with $2,010/20 now eyed as the next major Gold price resistance area guarding $2,050. ´´
Gold price update
As illustrated, the price is making headway, but it is some way off still and is yet to crack the $2,020s resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.
GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.
Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data
Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.
Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security
Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price.
Core inflation pressures remain elevated
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.