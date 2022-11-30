- Gold price remains firmer for the second consecutive day, bounces off 10-DMA, short-term key support.
- US Dollar traces pullback in Treasury bond yields, cautious optimism surrounding China also propels XAU/USD.
- Fed Chair Powell’s first speech after November, hawkish hopes tease Gold sellers.
Gold price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to refresh intraday top near $1,755 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal prices cheer the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as cautious optimism in the market. However, anxiety ahead of the all-important speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell seems to test the bulls.
US Dollar Index (DXY) snap a four-day uptrend as it drops to 106.55, down 0.25% intraday at the latest. The Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies traces downbeat US 10-Year Treasury bond yields, down two basis points to 3.72%, to print the latest losses.
The DXY’s latest losses could also be linked to the softer US data as the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 100.2 in November versus 102.2 prior (revised down from 102.5).
Furthermore, China’s multiple measures to ease the strict lockdown in the key areas after witnessing a retreat in the daily Covid infections from a record high seemed to favor the mild risk-on mood. Even so, the world’s second-largest economy kept its Zero-Covid policy intact. Bloomberg reported the reopening of some city buildings in the greater Zhengzhou region, the home of a key iPhone plant. Earlier on Tuesday, the news broke that China's Guangdong province will allow the close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains even as Wall Street closed mixed while the Asia-Pacific stocks grind higher.
Looking forward, hawkish hopes from Fed’s Powell challenge Gold buyers but a surprise dovish statement might not hesitate to propel the commodity prices beyond the short-term key hurdles. Other than Powell, an early signal for Friday’s United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), namely the ADP Employment Change for November, as well as the second readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter (Q3), will also be crucial to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Gold price extends bounce off a convergence of the 10-DMA and a three-week-old ascending support line, around $1,747-49 by the press time, to keep buyers hopeful.
However, a downward-sloping trend line from mid-November and bearish MACD signals tease XAU/USD sellers unless the quote crosses the $1,760 hurdle.
Even so, a five-month-old descending resistance line, close to $1,780 by the press time, challenges the Gold buyers.
Alternatively, the XAU/USD’s pullback remains elusive beyond $1,747, a break of which could drag the metal towards the highs marked in September and October, respectively near $1,735 and $1,729.
Overall, the Gold price remains on the bear’s radar unless staying beyond $1,780.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1755
|Today Daily Change
|6.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|1748.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1731.33
|Daily SMA50
|1689.86
|Daily SMA100
|1712.36
|Daily SMA200
|1797.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1759.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1739.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1751.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1747.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1739.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1729.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1720.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1758.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1768.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1777.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to near 1.0350 as risk-off mood wanes, Eurozone Inflation eyed
EUR/USD has picked demand near 1.0320 as the risk aversion theme is losing its steam. An expansion in US GDP could create more troubles for the Fed. The headline Eurozone inflation is expected to decline to 10.4%.
GBP/USD recovers from 1.1940 as US Dollar refreshes day’s low, Fed Powell’s speech eyed
GBP/USD has sensed responsive buying action around 1.1940 as risk aversion loses luster. The Bank of England is expected to advance its interest rates to 4.25% in Q1CY2023. GBP/USD has gained strength after testing the 200-EMA around 1.1960.
Gold eyes triangle breakout on Federal Reserve Chair Powell Premium
Gold price is looking to build on Tuesday’s recovery gains above $1,750, as traders brace for a busy Wednesday trading, with high-tier United States economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to hog the limelight.
FTX Latest: Former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried explains reopening withdrawals of Bahamian arm
FTX’s collapse sent shockwaves across the crypto space, with many, including its own 130 extensions falling. Among these companies was the Bahamian arm of the cryptocurrency exchange, which is set to make changes in its operations soon.
Eurozone Inflation Preview: EUR/USD fate hinges on confirmation of peak inflation Premium
ECB President Christine Lagarde told European lawmakers on Monday that Eurozone inflation hasn’t peaked after reaching the highest levels on record in October. Will the Preliminary Eurozone inflation print confirm a peak in inflation?