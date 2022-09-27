- Gold price rebounds from two-year low as risk-aversion ebbs amid sluggish markets.
- Softer yields, US inflation expectations underpin XAU/USD’s corrective bounce.
- Sustained trading beyond $1,645 appears necessary for bulls to keep reins.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends bounce off a 29-month low as buyers cheer the US dollar pullback near $1,635 during early Tuesday. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the 20-year high, down 0.40% intraday near 113.68 by the press time, as softer yields join downbeat US data and inflation expectations. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound could be the market’s hope of central bank intervention, considering the latest moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Additionally, Germany’s capacity to channel more fuel for winter and the Fed policymakers’ fears of defending the US dollar amid the meddling from the other central banks also propel the gold prices, via the US dollar’s weakness.
That said, the speech from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the US data comprising CB Consumer Confidence for September and Durable Goods Orders for August will be important for immediate direction. Also, headlines from the UK and concerning recession could offer additional hints to the XAU/USD traders.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seems poised to break below $1,600 amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that the gold price approaches the $1,646 resistance confluence comprising the middle band of the hourly Bollinger and the pivot point one month S2.
That said, a convergence of the previous week’s low and Fibonacci 61.8% on one day restricts immediate upside near the $1,640 mark.
It should also be noted that Fibonacci 23.6% on one week, around $1,652, acts as the last defense for the XAU/USD bears.
On the contrary, the middle band of the hourly Bollinger, Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and SMA5 4H high $1,631 as the immediate support.
Following that, the previous low on the 4H joins the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day to highlight the $1,627 as the key support.
Overall, gold is likely to remain weak unless staying successfully beyond $1,645.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD snaps five-day downtrend near 0.9650 with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD prints the first daily gains in six around 20-year low. Markets consolidate recent moves amid light calendar, mixed headlines. Hawkish central bankers, energy crisis keeps bears hopeful despite immediate rebound.
GBP/USD rebound pokes 1.0800 as BOE hesitates, DXY tracks yields ahead of key data
GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s heavy losses as it bounces off the all-time low to 1.0780 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Cable pair renews intraday high while also snapping the five-day downtrend.
Gold seems poised to break below $1,600 amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the lowest level since April 2020. The US dollar eases from a new two-decade high hit on Monday and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
MATIC: These signals are key to catching Polygon’s 20% rally
MATIC price continues to consolidate around the range low for more than a week and shows no signs of breaking out. Investors should pay close attention and anticipate the bullish resurgence, which could trigger an explosive move.
USA depression likely and watch for currency intervention
It has been easy, but we need to be on our toes now. Stocks and currencies can have an accelerated crash! Now, that the world suddenly has the same ideas we highlighted 6-12 months ago, it is time to get back on our toes.