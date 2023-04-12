Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $2,040 as US Dollar drops ahead of inflation data, Fed Minutes

- Gold price extends week-start rebound from 10-DMA to approach multi-day-old resistance line.
- Mostly downbeat Fed talks, market’s cautious optimism exert downside pressure on US Dollar and propel XAU/USD price.
- Softer US CPI, lack of clear guidance in FOMC Minutes can allow Gold buyers to keep the reins.
Gold price (XAU/USD) marches to $2,021 as it stretches the previous day’s run-up amid broad-based US Dollar weakness heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the XUA/USD also cheers the market’s hopes of easing inflation and less aggressive monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve (Fed). That said, traders await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March and the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting to gain major attention.
US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day in the last six as market players curtail hawkish bets on the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May. As per the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool, market players place nearly 70% bets on the US central bank’s 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in May versus 72% expected the previous day.
Behind the traders’ recent easing of hawkish Fed bets are comments from key Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Notable among them are Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.
Apart from the Fed talks, optimism surrounding China, one of the world’s largest Gold consumers, also propel the XAU/USD price. Early in Asia, IMF's Asia-Pacific Chief Krishna Srinivasan said that China rebounded much faster than anticipated, per Bloomberg.
It’s worth noting, however, that Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned that he is less optimistic than the bond market on the speed of inflation's fall and challenge the US Dollar bears, especially after Friday’s upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). On the same line are the US inflation expectations, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, which renewed a one-week high the previous day.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures remain directionless around 4,138 after a mixed Wall Street close. Further, the US Treasury bond yields grind higher and prod the US Dollar sellers. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields grind higher around 3.44% and 4.05% during a four-day and five-day uptrend respectively.
Looking forward, Gold buyers need softer US inflation numbers and an absence of future rate guidance from the Fed policymakers, per the FOMC minutes. If not, then the XAU/USD may portray another pullback from the key resistance line.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price reverses the previous week’s pullback from an 11-week-old ascending resistance line as it bounces off the 10-DMA support.
The precious metal’s recovery also takes clues from the upbeat RSI (14), not overbought, while paying little heed to the sluggish MACD signals.
With this, the XAU/USD is well-set to poke the multi-day-old resistance line, around $2,038 by the press time. However, the RSI may turn overbought at that level and can challenge the Gold buyers afterward.
If not then, a gradual run-up toward the previous yearly high of around $2,070 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 10-DMA support level of $1,996 isn’t an open invitation to the Gold sellers as an upward-sloping support line from March 22 joins a two-month-old horizontal line to highlight $1,960-57 zone as a tough nut to crack for the XAU/USD bears.
Overall, the Gold price is likely to remain firmer even if the upside room appears limited.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2018.3
|Today Daily Change
|14.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|2003.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1973.27
|Daily SMA50
|1901.75
|Daily SMA100
|1867.33
|Daily SMA200
|1789.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2007.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1988.88
|Previous Weekly High
|2032.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1949.83
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2000.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1992.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1981.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1973.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2011.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2018.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2029.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.1000 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to fresh multi-month highs near 1.1000 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual CPI fell more than expected in March, the US Dollar came under pressure, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 on renewed USD weakness
After having declined toward 1.2400 earlier in the session, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose above 1.2450. The US Dollar Index fell sharply with the immediate reaction to the softer-than-expected CPI data from the US, providing a boost to the pair.
Gold retreats from weekly highs, holds comfortably above $2,000
Gold price has lost its traction and erased a large portion of it daily gains after having climbed to a fresh weekly high near $2,030 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 3.4% following the sharp decline seen after US CPI data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Bitcoin price explodes past $30,500, gains strength with US CPI release
The US Bureau for Labor Statistics (BLS) released CPI data for March. Both CPI YoY, at 5% and CPI MoM at 0.1% came in below market expectations, supporting Bitcoin’s bullish thesis.
First Republic Stock Forecast: Lower headline inflation sends FRC higher
FRC stock has been showing signs of steady accumulation over the past three weeks despite its perceived weakness. FRC stock has gained 7.4% over the past five sessions and is now up 16% since its close on March 20.