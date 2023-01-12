Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls cheer softer DXY above $1,870 support, US inflation eyed

- Gold price remain firmer around the highest levels since May 2022.
- Resistance-turned-support from mid-November, upbeat China CPI put a floor under XAU/USD price.
- Downbeat market consensus for US CPI, Fed’s hesitance keeps Gold buyers hopeful.
Gold price (XAU/USD) clings to mild gains around $1,885 as expectations for softer US inflation underpin cautious optimism during early Thursday. As a result, the US Dollar keeps the recent bearish bias while tracking downbeat US Treasury yields.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped two basis points (bps) to 3.53% while the US two-year bond coupons also traced the 10-year counterpart and print mild losses at around 4.21% at the latest.
Not only the downbeat yields but mildly bid US stock futures and dovish comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins also weigh on the US Dollar. With this, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints mild losses around 103.10 as bears poke the lowest levels marked since early June, tested earlier in the last week.
Furthermore, the risk-positive headlines from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and China’s firmer Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December add strength to the Gold buying.
It’s worth observing that market forecasts of softer US CPI data for December, expected 6.5% YoY versus 7.1% prior, also favor the XAU/USD buyers. That said, the Core CPI, namely the CPI ex Food & Energy, will be observed closely for clear directions and is expected to be 5.7% versus 6.0% prior.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price ignores the previous bearish Doji candlestick to remain firmer above the resistance line from mid-November, around $1,868 by the press time.
The yellow metal also pays little to the overbought RSI conditions, which in turn suggests that the XAU/USD buyers are running out of steam. Additionally, an area comprising lows marked during March 2022 around $1,890-95 and the $1,900 threshold also stands tall to challenge the Gold’s upside momentum.
As a result, the quote’s north-run appears limited unless it crosses the $1,900 threshold, a break of which could quickly propel it towards a late March 2022 swing high near $1,966 before highlighting the $2,000 psychological magnet for the XAU/USD bulls.
Alternatively, a downside break of the $1,870 support line, the previous resistance, could quickly drag the metal toward the one-month-old horizontal support near $1,822.
Following that, the 50-DMA and the 200-DMA could challenge the Gold sellers around $1,787 and $1,777 in that order.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1883.9
|Today Daily Change
|7.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|1876.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1823.72
|Daily SMA50
|1782.87
|Daily SMA100
|1730.86
|Daily SMA200
|1777.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1886.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1867.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1823.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1879.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1866.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1857.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1886.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1905.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
