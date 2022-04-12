- Support is located in and above the $1,930s with 'blue skies' in the $2,000s eyed.
- From a 4-hour perspective, the bullish structure is being carved out and a break beyond $1,970 could be on the cards for the sessions ahead.
- Will XAU/USD continue to ignore rising US yields?
The gold price is down a touch by some 0.11% and is trading in a tight range slightly above and below $1,950 in Asia on Tuesday in a risk-off setting. The mood is a little sombre following a weak start on Wall Street as investors focus on inflation and the impact of central bank policy tightening.
- All major groups in the S&P 500 fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell more than 2%. Ten-year Treasury yields surpassed 2.75% for the first time since March 2019. Traders in the money markets are pricing in a hot inflation number for data in the US this week as the Federal Reserve signalled sharp rate hikes and balance-sheet reductions to combat price pressures last week. Additionally, adding to the sour mood, China's largest coronavirus outbreak in two years has raised economic concerns.
There were 26,087 new daily infections reported in the Chinese financial hub Sunday, an all-time high while April 11 reports a similar load of 23,342. Bloomberg reported earlier that ''economists now predict the economy will expand 5% this year, below the official target of around 5.5%. Analysts at Morgan Stanley have cut their growth forecasts this year on the lockdown impact, while Citigroup Inc. has warned of risks to growth in the current quarter.''
As for the Fed, in speakers this week so far, Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and a long-time dovish policymaker in the United States, said an accelerated pace of rate hikes to combat inflation is worth debating. Nevertheless, gold has continued to churn higher despite a decisively hawkish Fed.
''All the shorts have been wiped out and ETF inflows have slowed as the fear trade subsides,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
Economic events will be critical this week and the US Consumer Price Index will be the first major economic data to help unveil the health of the global economy. With strong prices for March reinforcing the hawkish outlook at the Fed, this would be potentially supportive of the US dollar and weight for the price of gold. On the other hand, analysts at Rabobank have warned that the Fed could be hiking into recession.
Gold technical analysis
The gold price has been range-trading since mid-March, potentially accumulating the 2022 rally and ripening for a bullish continuation.
From a 4-hour perspective, the bullish structure is being carved out and a break beyond $1,970 could be on the cards for the sessions ahead. However, should a strong US dollar prevail, $1,930 could come under pressure and if that were to give out, the near term prospects of a move higher will be severely diminished in the absence of a risk-off shock in the markets, such as a sudden Ukraine crisis escalation: Ukraine pres. Zelenskyy: Russian forces could use chemical weapons.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
