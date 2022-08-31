- Gold is pressured and the bears are focused on $1,710 for the sessions ahead.
- Analysts are anticipating a capitulation event in gold driven by the unwind of a bloated position.
The gold price has held near the lows of the prior sessions, pressured by the strength of the US dollar and higher US yields as investors get positioned for a period of high-interest rates. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1,723.51.
Spot gold hit a one-month low of $1,719.56 on Monday and has struggled to recover given the force of the rejection from a key technical area on the daily charts.
The prospects of higher interest rates and a jump in yields took the US dollar to a fresh two-decade peak at 109.478 on Monday after Powell stated that the central bank would raise rates as high as needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some time" to bring down inflation that is running at more than three times the Fed's 2% goal.
A capitulation on the gold price took effect on the back of his comments, chipping its way through the August lows and the week ahead could offer further catalysts from key economic data and Fed speakers. To start, embedding the hawkish sentiment, on Monday, in response to the market's reaction to last week's Jackson Hole, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari crossed the wires emphasizing a seriousness about getting inflation back to 2%.
We heard from Fed speakers on Tuesday. New York Fed President John Williams told Wall the Wall Street Journal that inflation expectations in the US were well anchored but added that it would take a few years to bring inflation back to 2%. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that the United States is facing "post-war-like" inflation.
Most traders now expect a 75-basis-point hike in September which is bolstering the greenback. A stronger dollar makes bullion expensive for overseas buyers. With central bankers making it clear they will do everything to tame inflation, interest rates are likely to rise sharply in coming months and Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole has catalyzed a re-pricing in risk assets associated with market expectations for a rate-cut cycle to immediately follow the hiking cycle. ''In this context, we are anticipating a capitulation event in gold driven by the unwind of a bloated position held by a few prop-shops and family offices, which should also sap investment demand for industrial metals,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
Gold technical analysis
Meanwhile, the price closed heavily in the red at the end of the week and there has been a follow-through towards $1,720 on the way to $1,710 support. The price has also recovered 50% of the prior bearish impulse which adds further weight to the downside outlook. If the bears commit to the course, a move below the said support area opens the risk of a test of the 2021 lows as far down as $1,678. On the flip side, $1,745 should be key.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720 Premium
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.