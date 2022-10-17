Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD builds cushion around $1,650, hawkish Fed fears remain elevated

- Gold price has picked bids around the $1,650.00 support as DXY sees more pressure.
- Strong yields brought sheer weakness in the gold prices after a pullback.
- Upbeat US NFP is delighting the Fed to hike interest rates unhesitatingly.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is witnessing some buying interest around $1,650.00 despite soaring bets for bigger rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed). On Monday, the precious metal eased the majority of the gains despite mayhem in the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY dropped to near the round-level cushion of 112.00 as the risk-on impulse gained significant traction. S&P500 advanced vertically and recovered Friday’s losses.
Soaring yields backed by advancing certainty of policy tightening by the Fed resulted in a steep fall in gold prices. The 10-year US Treasury yields sustain above 4%. A divergence in price action from the DXY and yields kept the gold prices in the bush of bears and risk-perceived currencies in the bullish trajectory.
Higher-than-projected Consumer Price Index (CPI), released last week, and September’s better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data are compelling the Fed to sound hawkish and continue the current pace of hiking interest rates.
Meanwhile, commentary from Societe Generale carries a bearish view on gold for a tad longer period. “In the past, we have observed that gold seems to correlate well with three factors – US real rates, the dollar, and ETF flows (regression r-squared of almost 95%). However, the price of gold has remained quite elevated compared to the theoretical value yielded by our models.”
“If real rates remain elevated for the foreseeable future, one of the assets that could come under pressure is gold.”
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices have picked significant selling pressure in several attempts of surpassing the highest auction area placed in a range of $1,661.70-1,684.50. The precious metal has dropped below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,654.43.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 40.00, and a drop below the same will trigger the downside momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1650.1
|Today Daily Change
|5.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1645.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1671.65
|Daily SMA50
|1711.2
|Daily SMA100
|1750.09
|Daily SMA200
|1818.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1671.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1640.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1652.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1659.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1601.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1683.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1696.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
