Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD braces for $2,000 as Ukraine conflict, inflation woes join steady yields

- Gold prices rise for the third consecutive day as buyers approach two-week high.
- Hidden bullish RSI divergence, break of short-term SMAs favor bulls.
- USD pullback adds strength to the upside momentum, yields, Fedspeak and Ukraine headlines are the key catalysts.
- Investors are aware of the Fed's bark, but are not pricing in their bite just yet
Gold (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day, taking the bids near $1,963 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. The yellow metal rose to the fresh high in nearly two weeks the previous day amid escalating fears concerning the Ukraine-Russia war. The metal’s latest strength, however, could be linked to a pullback in the US dollar.
That said, The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops 0.30% intraday to 98.50 while snapping a two-day uptrend by the press time. The greenback’s latest weakness could be linked to the sluggish yields in Asia and the market’s inflation fears, as well as indecision concerning Ukraine’s struggle with Russia.
It’s worth noting that most of the global policymakers, not just from the Fed, have recently highlighted the inflation fears, which in turn underpins the gold’s safe-haven demand. The latest among the central bankers were from Japan. Also to note are the hints of a 0.50% rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and chatters over the Quantitative Tightening (QT).
Elsewhere, a Senior US Official was quoted by Reuters saying, “Russia will emerge from Ukraine conflict weaker militarily and politically.” On the same line was a news piece from Reuters suggesting a lack of accuracy in Russia’s precision missiles and a likely dearth of the same in recent days. Australia and Japan also joined the West in sanctioning Russia and intensified fears over the Moscow-Kyiv woes.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden pushed the European leader, the Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to announce more sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. While his NATO friends could arrange battles guards for four of the Ukrainian cities and criticized Beijing’s ties with Moscow, the rest mostly refrained from major punitive actions against Russia.
Despite the escalating fears of inflation and the geopolitical woes from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the latest measures do suggest a ray of hope for a positive turn in the peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which in turn requires gold traders to remain cautious.
Other than the geopolitical headlines and Fedspeak, covid updates and the US Pending Home Sales for February will also entertain gold traders.
Technical analysis
Gold prices stay comfortably beyond the 10-DMA and 21-DMA while justifying the hidden bullish RSI divergence on the daily chart. The oscillator pattern is formed when prices make higher low but RSI prints lower low, which in turn keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful.
That said, the current upside eyed the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to March 2022 upside, around $1,995. However, the previous support line from early February, close to $2,000 by the press time, will challenge gold buyers afterward.
On the flip side, pullback moves may initially aim for a convergence of the 21-DMA and 38.2% Fibo. level surrounding $1,950.
Following that, the 10-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level, close to $1,938 and $1,912 will challenge the gold sellers.
It’s worth noting that the XAU/USD bearish move remains elusive beyond the 50-DMA level of $1,888.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1961.85
|Today Daily Change
|3.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1957.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1950.78
|Daily SMA50
|1885.32
|Daily SMA100
|1846.49
|Daily SMA200
|1816.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1937.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1955.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1948.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1941.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1912.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1970.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1982.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1998.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests 2022 highs above 0.7500 on weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is testing fresh 2022 highs near 0.7525, underpinned by a renewed selling wave on the US dollar across the board. Australia follows the West to announce fresh sanctions on Russia, Belarus. Market sentiment dwindles as geopolitical, inflation fears join firmer oil and gold prices.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold braces for $2,000 as Ukraine conflict, inflation woes join steady yields
Gold prices rise for the third consecutive day as buyers approach two-week high. Hidden bullish RSI divergence, break of short-term SMAs favor bulls. USD pullback adds strength to the upside momentum, yields, Fedspeak and Ukraine headlines are the key catalysts.
This new entry trigger could kick-start a 60% upswing for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price rallied after breaching its downtrend but seems to be without any enthusiasm. The uptrend failed to set up a higher high and is likely to retrace lower. Considering the incoming retracement, it will allow sidelined buyers another opportunity to accumulate before another explosive rally originates.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20 after analysts cheered the company’s $1 trillion opportunity in data center offerings.