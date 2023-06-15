Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears test $1,930 key support on hawkish Fed bets – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price prods crucial support confluence as US Dollar, yields cheer hawkish Fed bias.
- FOMC met expectations of holding rates unchanged but dot plot, Powell’s Speech weighs on XAU/USD price.
- Downbeat China data adds strength to bearish bias but $1,930, US data holds the key to further Gold Price weakness.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) drops to a three-month low as market players seek solace in the Fed’s hawkish hold, as well as downbeat China data, during the bumper week. That said, the US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the multi-month-old hawkish cycle after 10 consecutive rate increases. However, the upbeat FOMC Economic Projections and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech renewed the hawkish Fed bias surrounding the July meeting and weighed on the XAU/USD afterward.
Elsewhere, downbeat prints of China Retail Sales and Industrial Production join firmer US Treasury bond yields to also keep the Gold bears hopeful. However, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) rate cut and the Fed’s emphasis on incoming data for decision-making keeps the XAU/USD sellers skeptical.
Hence, today’s Retail Sales for May and other mid-tier activity data, as well as the weekly Jobless Claims, will be important to watch. Additionally, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy meeting results will be eyed too as it can be directly linked to the US Dollar and the Gold Price.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Fed’s hawkish pause powers XAU/USD bears, $1,918 and ECB next in sight
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
Our Technical Confluence Indicator signals that the Gold Price knocks on the door of bears after a long run to defend itself from bulls. That said, the XAU/USD is near the $1,932 key support comprising lows marked on hourly, four-hour and one-month timeframes, as well as the lower band of the Bollinger on the 15-minute chart.
Following that, the Fibonacci 161.8% on the weekly play, close to $1,917, may offer a small hiccup to the Gold bears on their way toward the $1,900 round figure.
Meanwhile, the 100-DMA joins the Pivot Point one-week S1 to highlight $1,943 as the short-term key upside hurdle for the XAU/USD buyers to cross.
Even if the Gold Price rises past $1,943, the Fibonacci 38.2% on Daily chart may prod the bulls near $1,948 ahead of highlighting the $1,950 upside hurdle.
It’s worth noting that the Gold Price run-up beyond $1,950 is still not a free road for the bulls as the previous daily high and Fibonacci 38.2% on one-week, near $1,960, can also check the XAU/USD buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.