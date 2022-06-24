- Gold consolidates the biggest daily loss in a week, retreats from intraday high of late.
- US dollar pullback, quiet session underpin corrective pullback.
- Fears of economic slowdown, inflation weigh on the yellow metal.
- Sustained trading below 21-DMA, 200-DMA directs bears to six-week-old support.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the daily gains around $1,825 as risk-aversion weighs on the metal during Friday’s Asian session. The metal pared the biggest daily loss in one-week earlier in the day before reversing from $1,825.37.
Escalating fears of global economic slowdowns and higher inflation drown the market’s sentiment and underpin the US dollar recovery, which in turn weighs on the gold prices.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 104.40, after snapping the three-day downtrend the previous day.
The sour sentiment recently took clues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Monetary Policy. During the second round of justifying the biggest rate hike since 1994, the Fed Boss cited inflation and recession woes as the challenges to ensure a smooth landing, despite expecting firmer growth this year, during his second round of testimony. The central banker’s concern for recession joined downbeat US data to favor the risk-off mood.
It’s worth noting that downbeat US PMIs also added to the risk-aversion and fuelled the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. S&P Global Services PMI for the US slumped to 51.6 in June from 53.4 prior, not to forget missing the 53.5 forecasts. Further, the Manufacturing PMI not only missed the market expectation of 56 by a wide margin in June, to 52.4 versus 57.00 prior, but also slumped to a nearly two-year low.
Elsewhere, chatters surrounding improvement in China’s road traffic and a light calendar appeared to have favored the quote’s early-day corrective pullback.
Given the light calendar, XAU/USD traders may evaluate qualitative catalysts to keep the bears hopeful.
Technical analysis
Gold pares recent losses around the weekly low, the second one in the line, amid steady RSI. However, the metal’s clear pullback from the confluence of the 21-DMA and 200-DMA, near $1,843-45 at the latest, keeps sellers hopeful.
Also favoring the XAU/USD bears is the fortnight-old resistance line, around $1,834 by the press time.
On the downside, an upward sloping support line from May, near $1,811-12 lures the gold sellers before directing them to the yearly low near $1,786.
It’s worth noting that the upside break of the $1,845 DMA hurdle needs validation from a downward sloping resistance line from March, near $1,853.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1824.27
|Today Daily Change
|1.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1822.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1843.36
|Daily SMA50
|1864.23
|Daily SMA100
|1891.73
|Daily SMA200
|1843.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1846.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1822.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1831.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1814.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1791.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1838.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1861.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
