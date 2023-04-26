Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

- Gold price retreats after two-day winning streak, clings to mild losses of late.
- Market’s cautious optimism ahead of US Durable Goods Orders allows XAU/USD to pare recent gains.
- US debt ceiling talks, banking updates also become important for clear Gold price directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1), namely the Durable Goods Orders for March.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures rises half a percent while paring the biggest daily loss in a month, backed by upbeat tech earnings released late Tuesday. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields prod a two-day downtrend while the US two-year bond coupons remain pressured. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 101.70 after snapping a three-day downtrend the previous day.
Talking about the key catalysts, upbeat earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet join US President Joe Biden’s warning to use the veto to avoid the US default also underpin the cautious optimism in the market and trigger a pullback in the Gold price.
“President Biden on Tuesday threatened to veto legislation being pushed by House Republican leaders that would condition support for raising the debt ceiling on deep spending cuts, calling it “a reckless attempt to extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred,” per the Washington Post.
Previously, fresh banking fears, triggered through the First Republic Bank (FRB), joined the US debt ceiling talks and mixed US data to prod the market sentiment and propelled the XAU/USD run-up due to the metal’s haven demand.
Moving on, the US Durable Goods Orders for March, expected to improve to 0.8% versus -1.0% prior, will join the market’s risk appetite and the US Dollar moves to determine short-term XAU/USD performance ahead of the US Q1 GDP.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price fades upside momentum within a one-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between $2,001 and $1,977. However, the bearish MACD signals and steady RSI teases XAU/USD sellers.
Also suggesting the Gold price downside is the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), around $1,998 by the press time.
Meanwhile, the 100-HMA level of $1,990 acts as immediate support for the XAU/USD ahead of the $1,977 level.
Overall, the Gold price remains sidelined but the lack of upside momentum and multiple barriers toward the north lures bears of late.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Lacks clear direction
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1996.27
|Today Daily Change
|-1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1997.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1997.28
|Daily SMA50
|1925.27
|Daily SMA100
|1891.32
|Daily SMA200
|1803.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2003.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1976.21
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.26
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1993.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1986.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1981.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1964.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1953.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2008.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2020.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2036.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.