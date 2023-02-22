Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye a downside continuation, US PCE eyed

- Gold price is in a bearish trend and the FOMC minutes have fuelled a sell-off.
- Gold price's weekly chart shows support near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,807.
Gold price is under pressure by some 0.3% on the day and remains in the hands o the bears following the first Federal Open Market Committee Minutes of 2023.
The minutes were released whereby investors have been searching for further insights into the near-term path for policy and any comments regarding the possibility of the Federal Reserve going back to 50 bps hikes. The minutes showed that a few participants had favoured raising rates by 50 basis points which has put a bid in the US Dollar but left the US Treasury Yield relatively stable. This has left the Gold price somewhat pressured around the low of the day near $1,825.54 after the yellow metal fell from a high of 41,846.05 earlier in the day.
FOMC minutes key notes
- A few participants favoured raising rates by 50 basis points.
- All participants agreed more rate hikes needed to achieve Federal Open Market Committee's job, inflation objectives.
- Participants said restrictive monetary policy needed until Fed confident inflation falling to 2%; added that process likely to take 'some time'.
- All participants favored further fed balance sheet reductions under current plan.
- Participants said uncertainty associated with outlooks for economy, job market and inflation was 'high'.
- Participants saw upside risks for inflation, including china's economic reopening and Russia's war in Ukraine.
- Participants said risks to economic outlook weighted to downside.
- A number of participants said drawn-out US debt limit process could pose 'significant risks' to the financial system, economy.
- Participants said job market 'very tight,' labor demand outstripping available supply.
- Participants said continued tight job market would contribute upward pressure to inflation.
- Participants said inflation in last three months has eased, but they need to see more progress.
- Some participants saw elevated prospect of recession in 2023.
Meanwhile, analysts at Rabobank noting the recent strength of recent economic data, explained that current remarks of Fed officials may be more forthcoming in terms of providing clues for the next FOMC meeting on March 23, than the February 1 minutes.
In this regard, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reinforced the hawkish sentiment ahead of the Fed minutes on Wednesday. Bullard said that the Fed has to get inflation on to a sustainable path down toward its 2% goal this year or risk a repeat of the 1970s, when interest rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up. '
Looking ahead for the rest of the week, in terms of forthcoming data releases, the market consensus is pointing to strength in the personal consumption and spending data signalling robust domestic demand. ''The Fed’s favoured inflation measure, the PCE deflator, is also due for release this week,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''The market is expecting the January headline data to remain at 5.0% y/y, in line with the previous month. This would strengthen concerns that the downtrend in inflationary indicators may have stalled. Data in line with market expectations would thus add further weight to the view that the Fed will have to work harder to push inflation back to its target level. Currently implied market rates are pointing to a peak in Fed funds close to 5.33%.''
Gold technical analysis
Gold price's weekly chart shows support near the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,807. The market is on the backside of the prior bullish trend and on the front side of the bear trend as illustrated above, thus offering a bearish bias to the said and shown support structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh one-month lows on broad USD demand Premium
AUD/USD fell to its lowest since early January, as the Greenback rallied following hawkish US Federal Reserve meeting minutes. Persistent geopolitical tensions maintained stock markets in the red for most of Wednesday.
EUR/USD challenges the 1.0600 figure post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
Gold bears eye a downside continuation, US PCE eyed
Gold price is under pressure by some 0.3% on the day and remains in the hands o the bears following the first Federal Open Market Committee Minutes of 2023.
Assessing the chances of a Bitcoin price pullback due to FOMC minutes
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) slowed the pace of rate increases to 25 basis points (bps) at its latest meeting on February 1, which resulted in expectations of a dovish tenor from the Federal Reserve. However, subsequent data releases have resulted in an expected shift in tone to hawkish once again.
The battle for the trend in the Nasdaq100
After losing more than 2.4% on Tuesday, the Nasdaq100 index has returned to the level from which it began February, near 12000. Apart from the nice round level, the 200-day moving average and local resistance from November and December are also concentrated here and may now have a chance to become local support.