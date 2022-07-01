Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,787 as recession fears amplify ahead of US ISM PMI

- Gold Price dribbles around seven-week low as bears attack nearby support amid oversold RSI.
- Yields extend south-run, US dollar regains upside momentum as fears of economic slowdown intensify.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI, updates surrounding inflation, recession will be important.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) stands on slippery grounds as it slides to the lowest levels since early May, around $1,797 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal drops for the fifth consecutive day amid fears of escalating inflation and economic slowdown.
The risk-off mood takes clues from the recent supply crunch and allying prices, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, as well as due to China’s covid resurgence.
The sour sentiment directs markets toward the US dollar and bond-buying, which in turn drown Gold Price. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a two-week top as market sentiment worsens over growth fears. The DXY reversed from a 12-day high to snap a two-day uptrend by the end of Thursday’s trading around 104.75, near 104.80.
On Thursday, the downbeat US personal spending and softer prints of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge raised concerns over the health of the world’s largest economy and drowned the US dollar. The greenback’s previous retreat could also be linked to the downbeat US Treasury yields as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons dropped below 3.0%, before recovering to 3.01% at the closing, to portray around 50 basis points (bps) of a fall from June’s peak.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.80% to mark a five-day downtrend whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields reverse early Asian session rebound to 2.967%, refreshing the three-week low.
Moving on, risk catalysts are the key for gold traders to watch while also keeping eyes on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June, expected 55.0 versus 56.1 prior, as well as risk catalysts, for fresh impulse. Also important will be the initial readings of the Eurozone key inflation gauge, Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), for June.
Also read: ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: High inflation component steal the show, boost dollar
Technical analysis
Gold Price remains on the back foot after breaking one-month-old horizontal support surrounding $1,807. Adding strength to the bearish bias is the downside break of the $1,800 threshold.
That said, a south-run towards $1,786 appears imminent before the bears can aim for a one-month-old descending support line near $1,775.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs validation from the $1,807 support-turned-resistance to aim for the three-week-old descending trend line, at $1,825 by the press time.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1796.54
|Today Daily Change
|-10.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|1807.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.99
|Daily SMA50
|1849.89
|Daily SMA100
|1891.72
|Daily SMA200
|1845.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1825.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1811.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1816.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1798.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1834.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
