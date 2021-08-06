Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears brace for $1,782 with eyes on US NFP

- Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance.
- Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
- Firmer US Treasury yields back DXY ahead of the key jobs report.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls hesitate as focus shift to NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) remains offered around $1,801, down 0.18% intraday, while keeping the break of key support during Friday’s Asian session. While strong rebound of the US Treasury yields and record equities weighed on the metal prices the previous day, firmer US dollar and cautious mood seem to favor sellers of late.
Market’s mood brightened on Thursday amid chatters over US Senators’ nearness to announcing the much-awaited infrastructure spending plan, which ultimately disappointed traders recently after the policymakers pushed back the votes to the weekend. As per the latest update from Reuters, “US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moves to close debate on $1 trillion infrastructure package; unclear when Senate will vote on passage.”
Also previously favoring the risk takers were surprise positive of the US jobless claims data after multiple weekly rises in the claims. However, the impending fears of tapering and disappointment from ADP Employment Change, an early signal for today’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), reverse the optimism.
It should be noted that the multi-day high of the coronavirus numbers from the US, China and Australia also challenge the market sentiment and exert downside pressure on gold prices, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Read: Covid fears are mounting in APAC
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and stocks in Asia-Pacific remain heavy whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.8 basis points (bps) after jumping the most in 12 days. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) adds 0.10% gains on a day while picking up the bids to 92.35 by the press time.
Given the risk-off mood and the firmer USD, gold may remain pressured ahead of the key US employment data. However, any disappointment from the jobs report can reverse the metal’s latest losses.
Forecasts suggest 870K of NFP versus 850K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely to drop to 5.7% from 5.9%. These numbers should help the recently hawkish Fed policymakers to back the tapering tantrums and weigh on the gold prices if matched or surpassed.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Technical analysis
Gold’s sustained break of an ascending trend line from June 29 and 100-DMA keeps sellers hopeful amid the downward sloping Momentum line and receding bullish bias of MACD signals. Also favoring the metal sellers is the repeated failures to cross the 50-DMA.
For now, bears are en route to a four-month-old ascending support line, near $1,782. However, multiple levels surrounding $1,791 may test the downtrend.
It should be noted that the metal’s weakness past $1,782 will not hesitate to challenge June’s low near $1,750.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the 100-DMA and support-turned-resistance, near $1,806-08, will be challenged by the 50-DMA level of $1,820.
If at all the gold buyers keep the reins past $1,820, mid-July tops surrounding $1,835 will test the further upside.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1801.2
|Today Daily Change
|-3.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1804.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1810.7
|Daily SMA50
|1821.78
|Daily SMA100
|1804.16
|Daily SMA200
|1819.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1814.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1797.87
|Previous Weekly High
|1832.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|1792.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1804.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1808.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1788.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1779.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1813.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1830.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases 21-DMA support inside falling channel
EUR/USD edges lower around short-term support after five-day losing streak. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1835, around the seven-day bottom, amid Friday’s initial Asian session.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3920 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3950 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. US Dollar Index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data. The sterling remains unaffected post- BOE meeting.
EUR/USD: Teases 21-DMA support inside falling channel
EUR/USD edges lower around short-term support after five-day losing streak. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1835, around the seven-day bottom, amid Friday’s initial Asian session.
Shiba Inu price continues balancing act, as SHIB nears a dramatic move
Shiba Inu price has failed to resolve the depressingly tight price action or the descending parallel channel, testing SHIB investor patience and the durability of the May 19 low support. The building contraction in price, verified by the tightening of the Bollinger Bands.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.