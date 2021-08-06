Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears brace for $1,782 with eyes on US NFP

Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance.

Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.

Firmer US Treasury yields back DXY ahead of the key jobs report.

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls hesitate as focus shift to NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) remains offered around $1,801, down 0.18% intraday, while keeping the break of key support during Friday’s Asian session. While strong rebound of the US Treasury yields and record equities weighed on the metal prices the previous day, firmer US dollar and cautious mood seem to favor sellers of late.

Market’s mood brightened on Thursday amid chatters over US Senators’ nearness to announcing the much-awaited infrastructure spending plan, which ultimately disappointed traders recently after the policymakers pushed back the votes to the weekend. As per the latest update from Reuters, “US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moves to close debate on $1 trillion infrastructure package; unclear when Senate will vote on passage.”

Also previously favoring the risk takers were surprise positive of the US jobless claims data after multiple weekly rises in the claims. However, the impending fears of tapering and disappointment from ADP Employment Change, an early signal for today’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), reverse the optimism.

It should be noted that the multi-day high of the coronavirus numbers from the US, China and Australia also challenge the market sentiment and exert downside pressure on gold prices, underpinning the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

Read: Covid fears are mounting in APAC

Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures and stocks in Asia-Pacific remain heavy whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rise 1.8 basis points (bps) after jumping the most in 12 days. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) adds 0.10% gains on a day while picking up the bids to 92.35 by the press time.

Given the risk-off mood and the firmer USD, gold may remain pressured ahead of the key US employment data. However, any disappointment from the jobs report can reverse the metal’s latest losses.

Forecasts suggest 870K of NFP versus 850K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely to drop to 5.7% from 5.9%. These numbers should help the recently hawkish Fed policymakers to back the tapering tantrums and weigh on the gold prices if matched or surpassed.

Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario

Technical analysis

Gold’s sustained break of an ascending trend line from June 29 and 100-DMA keeps sellers hopeful amid the downward sloping Momentum line and receding bullish bias of MACD signals. Also favoring the metal sellers is the repeated failures to cross the 50-DMA.

For now, bears are en route to a four-month-old ascending support line, near $1,782. However, multiple levels surrounding $1,791 may test the downtrend.

It should be noted that the metal’s weakness past $1,782 will not hesitate to challenge June’s low near $1,750.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the 100-DMA and support-turned-resistance, near $1,806-08, will be challenged by the 50-DMA level of $1,820.

If at all the gold buyers keep the reins past $1,820, mid-July tops surrounding $1,835 will test the further upside.

Gold: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected