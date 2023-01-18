Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears attack $1,890 support as yields underpin US Dollar run-up

- Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low during three-day downtrend.
- US Dollar contrasts yields as BoJ inaction pleases bond buyers.
- Mixed US data, Fedspeak previously probed DXY bulls.
- US Retail Sales, PPI will be important for fresh impulse.
Gold price (XAU/USD) stands on slippery grounds while refreshing the weekly bottom around $1,897 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s upside, as well as mixed concerns surrounding one of the world’s biggest XAU/USD users, namely China.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) disappointed the hawks while defending the ultra-loose monetary policy and drowned the yields earlier in the day.
As a result, market players rushed toward US Dollar Index (DXY) which braces for the biggest daily gains in two weeks, up for the third consecutive day around 102.90 by the press time. That said, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) disappointment weighed the US Treasury bond yields as they reverse the early-day rebound to drop towards 3.48% while the S&P 500 futures printed 0.30% intraday gains, following the mildly negative marks of the intraday performance. On the same line, Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) slumped to 0.362% after the BoJ announcements from 0.50% just before the BOJ.
Elsewhere, expectations of upbeat growth figures from China, as conveyed by economists from Goldman Sachs, join the fears of more Sino-American tussles over Taiwan to probe China-linked optimism and favor the Gold sellers. Earlier in the day, South China Morning Post (SCMP) mentioned that Beijing ‘should be wary’ as the US and Taiwan seeks closer economic ties.
It should be noted that the downbeat prints of the New York manufacturing data, namely the Empire State Manufacturing Index for December, joined downbeat comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s President and CEO Thomas Barkin to weigh on the Gold price previously.
Looking forward, a speech from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be important for the immediate direction of the XAU/USD, due to its latest reaction to yields. However, major attention will be given to the US Retail Sales and PPI for December, expected 0.1% and -0.1% MoM versus -0.6% and 0.3% respective priors, amid the BoJ’s latest disappointment.
Also read: US Retail Sales and PPI Preview: Low expectations may trigger upside surprise, US Dollar boost
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price jostles with a 10-month-old horizontal resistance-turned-support as the RSI (14) retreats from overbought territory. Adding strength to the downside bias is the receding strength of the bullish signals from the MACD indicator. As a result, the bullish price is likely to decline further.
However, the XAU/USD needs to provide a daily closing below the aforementioned horizontal support, previous resistance around $1,895-90, to convince the sellers.
Even so, an ascending trend line from mid-November, close to $1,867 by the press time, could challenge the Gold bears before giving them control.
Alternatively, the recent high surrounding $1,930 precedes the late March swing top near $1,966 to restrict short-term Gold upside.
In a case where the metal price rises past $1,966, the August 2022 peak of $1998 will be in focus.
Overall, the Gold price may witness further downside but the bears are far from retaking control.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1898.54
|Today Daily Change
|-10.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|1909.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1847.16
|Daily SMA50
|1801.78
|Daily SMA100
|1737.71
|Daily SMA200
|1776.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1919.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1903.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1921.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1865.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1909.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1913.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1902.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1917.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1926.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1933.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY soars 2.50% through 131.00 after BoJ's inaction on yield control policy
USD/JPY is rallying hard beyond 131.00 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced no changes to its monetary and yield control policy on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is reversing a part of its recent uptrend, as the BoJ defies market pressure. Kuroda eyed.
AUD/USD hangs near daily low, 0.7000 holds the key for bulls amid resurgent USD demand
The AUD/USD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.7000 psychological mark and surrenders its modest intraday gains registered during the Asian session. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 0.6980-0.6975 region, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
Gold drops to test $1,900 as US Dollar firms up post-BoJ
Gold price has come under renewed selling pressure, looking to attack the $1,900 key level early Wednesday. The US Dollar is catching a strong bid in tandem with the USD/JPY pair following the BoJ's unchanged yield control policy decision. US data awaited.
Ethereum price faces strong headwinds around $1,600 as multiple bearish signals emerge
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.
UK Inflation Preview: Another soft CPI to hit Pound Sterling, here’s why Premium
GBP/USD picks up bids to defend the previous day’s run-up around the 1.2300 round figure, despite posting only 0.08% intraday gains, as the Cable pair traders await the UK’s key inflation data on early Wednesday. Even so, the quote stays inside an eight-day-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.