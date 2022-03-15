Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears approach $1,935 amid China’s covid woes, Ukraine concerns

- Gold prices remain pressured around one-week low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Market struggle for clear direction in Asia as yields stabilize around multi-month high, Ukraine flashes signals on peace with Russia.
- Coronavirus conditions worsen in China, Langfang city near Beijing is locked down.
- Gold and other havens retreat amid Russia and Ukraine negotiations
Gold (XAU/USD) renews intraday low around $1,942, down 0.45% on a day, as COVID-19 fears of China add to the yellow metal’s latest weakness during Tuesday’s Asian session. Also favoring the bears are the mixed concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as firmer US Treasury yields amid hopes of faster monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
That said, the yellow metal began the trading week on a negative side amid firmer US dollar and indecision over the Ukraine-Russia stand-off.
Having marked the biggest daily jump in covid infections, the latest virus numbers from China didn’t provide any relief. “Mainland China reported 3,602 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 14, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,437 a day earlier,” said Reuters. The dragon nation also announced a virus-led lockdown in Langfang city which is near to Beijing.
Elsewhere, Sputnik quoted an Adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, Oleksiy Arestovych, to raise expectations of a Moscow-Kyiv peace as early as two weeks or before late May. On the same line were the latest comments from Ukraine President Zelenskyy who said that the peace talks with Russia will continue on Tuesday, following an abrupt pause on Monday. However, reports of a Russian drone over Poland and sanctions on Moscow, as well as Russia-Belarus rejection to pay energy supplies in the USD, challenge the mood and weigh on the gold prices.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures pare early Asian session gain while the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near the highest levels since July 2019, around 2.14% by the press time.
Moving on, geopolitical and covid updates may entertain gold traders with immediate attention on China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production for February, expected 3.0% and 3.9% YoY versus 1.7% and 4.3% respectively. Following that, US PPI and ECB President Lagarde’s speech will be important to watch for fresh intraday clues.
Technical analysis
Gold extends the previous day’s downside break of an ascending support line from early February towards a convergence of the 21-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September 2021 to March 2022 upside, around $1,935.
The bearish bias also gains support from the most downbeat MACD signals since the initial days of the last month, as well as the downward-sloping RSI line.
It’s worth noting, however, that a clear downside break of $1,935 will quickly direct XAU/USD bears towards the $1,900 threshold. Though, tops marked during November 2021, around $1,877, could challenge the metal sellers afterward.
On the contrary, recovery moves need to rise beyond the previous support line, around $1,952 by the press time.
Even so, the $2,000 threshold and $2,050 may challenge the gold buyers before directing them to the $2,070-75 area, comprising highs marked during late 2020 and this month.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1943.08
|Today Daily Change
|-7.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|1950.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.02
|Daily SMA50
|1865.6
|Daily SMA100
|1834.95
|Daily SMA200
|1813.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.73
|Previous Weekly High
|2070.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1958.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1965.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1974.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1936.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1923.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1896.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1977.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7200 on RBA Minutes, China data, Ukraine eyed
AUD/USD pokes intraday high, snaps two-day downtrend while bouncing off a fortnight low. RBA Minutes reiterate rejection for rate-hike, cites Ukraine war as a major uncertainty but suggests economic pick-up. Market sentiment improves despite China’s covid announcements as Ukraine hints at sooner peace agreement with Russia.
Gold bears approach $1,935 amid China’s covid woes, Ukraine concerns
Gold (XAU/USD) renews intraday low around $1,942, down 0.45% on a day, as COVID-19 fears of China add to the yellow metal’s latest weakness during Tuesday’s Asian session. Also favoring the bears are the mixed concerns over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-HMA towards weekly support line
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0940 amid Tuesday’s initial Asian session, after a positive start to the week. The major currency pair holds onto the previous day’s pullback from the 200-HMA, which in turn joins downbeat MACD.
Solana price hits lowest point in six months, recovery likely as SOL leads in Web3 gaming
Solana price plummeted nearly 5% over the past week, hitting the lowest price in the last six months. Analysts believe Solana price could recover from a recent drop as the altcoin competes with Ethereum. Solana price plunged consistently for the past six months.
Backdrop remains grim as countdown to the Fed begins
While the Fed meeting is front and centre for this week, there are developments elsewhere that could steal the limelight from Jay Powell. The key market developments on Monday included an epic sell off in Chinese stocks.