Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields

- Gold price holds lower ground near monthly low after falling the most in 12 days.
- Higher inflation renewed recession woes, China-linked headlines adds strength to the risk-off mood.
- DXY rebounds as US 10-year Treasury yields refresh 14-year high.
- Risk-off mood, firmer US dollar can keep XAU/USD bears hopes of witnessing fresh 2022 low.
Gold price (XAU/USD) refreshes the monthly low near $1,626 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. That said, the yellow metal snapped two-day recovery the previous day while falling the most in a fortnight as sour sentiment joined firmer Treasury yields to underpin the US dollar’s rebound.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) regains 113.00 threshold after bouncing off a two-week low the previous day. In addition to the risk sentiment, the hawkish Fed bets also favored the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies, which in turn weighed on the bullion prices.
As per the CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets price in around 95% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November. The hawkish Fed wagers seem to justify the upbeat comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers and raise fears of economic slowdown.
Recently, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that (they) need to make sure inflation pressures don't broaden further, which in turn suggests more rate hikes despite the recession woes. It should be noted that the Fed’s Beige Book added to the market’s fears by showing increased pessimism among the respondents.
The same joins the broadly firmer inflation numbers from Britain, Eurozone and Canada to inflation the economic woes and weigh on the XAU/USD prices. On the same line were headlines concerning China. The dragon nation registered four-month high covid numbers while the US readiness to tie up with Taiwan to co-produce American weapons, per Nikkei, adds to the Sino-American tussles. Given China’s status as one of the world’s gold consumers, negative from Beijing drown the metal prices.
The US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a 14-year high above 4.0% as market players rushed towards the risk-safety. The same weighed on the Wall Street and S&P 500 Futures afterward.
Moving on, gold prices are likely to witness further downside amid a light calendar in the US and anticipated inaction from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) during its monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
A fortnight-old resistance line joins bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI to direct gold price towards a horizontal support zone comprising lows marked during late September, around $1,620.
It should, however, be noted that the same could test the XAU/USD bears amid a nearly oversold RSI (14), a break of which will direct the fall towards the yearly low of $1,614, highlighting the $1,600 threshold.
Alternatively, the aforementioned resistance line, around $1,643, guards the quote’s immediate recovery moves ahead of the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding $1,665.
Even so, the gold buyers remain cautious unless the bullion provides a daily closing beyond the 50-DMA, around $1,700 by the press time.
Overall, the bears are likely to keep the reins but the downside room appears limited.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1627.24
|Today Daily Change
|-2.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1629.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1667.5
|Daily SMA50
|1702.32
|Daily SMA100
|1744.01
|Daily SMA200
|1816.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1654.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1627.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1638.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1644.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1619.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1593.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1646.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1663.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1673.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6250 despite mixed Aussie statistics as risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets propel the US dollar during Thursday. The Aussie pair’s resistance to refresh the weekly low could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the PBOC monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar resurges from the dead
EUR/USD is entering Tokyo offered on a stronger US dollar that has been coming up for air in the second half of the week so far. Risk sentiment has been doused by ongoing disruptions in UK politics and US monetary policy skewed heavily to the hawkish side.
Gold bears approach $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields
Gold price refreshes the monthly low near $1,626 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The yellow metal snapped two-day recovery the previous day while falling the most in a fortnight as sour sentiment joined firmer Treasury yields to underpin the US dollar’s rebound.
Avalanche: Bears enter the market aiming for $13
Avalanche price is declining in stair-step fashion, hinting at an explosive move to come. AVAX price shows an influx of bearish volume after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $17.
The most fundamental of the fundamentals is the cost of energy
To an overload of economic data we need to add worries about so-called stealth intervention from at least two sources, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank. Experts doubt the BoJ is intervening, despite a warning from FinMin Suzuki.