Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD baffles around $1,840 as DXY extends gains, US inflation in focus

- Gold price has turned extremely volatile around $1,840.00 ahead of the US CPI.
- The annual US CPI will remain stable above 8%.
- The DXY is advancing higher amid rising expectations of a jumbo rate hike by the Fed.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its gains on Tuesday. A firmer Monday session by the DXY has carry-forwarded on Tuesday with a bullish open test-drive move. The precious metal has turned volatile as investors are sheltering themselves behind the DXY ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Friday.
A forecast of an 8.2% annual inflation rate for May and consideration of former respective figures dictate that the price pressures are highly stable above 8%. Despite the rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March and May, the inflationary pressures have not impacted much and the US households seek more rate hikes to safeguard their real income.
The gold price is likely to remain on tenterhooks for a longer period as the US CPI will be followed by the interest rate decision by the Fed next week. Investors will keenly watch the inflation figures as a higher-than-expected inflation figure will compel the Fed to sound extremely hawkish and eventually will impact the bright metal.
Gold technical analysis
On a four-hour scale, XAU/USD is auctioning near the upward sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle. The formation of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern denotes a rangebound movement in a confined area. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,865.10 has acted as major resistance for the counter. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a continuation of the downside move by the precious metal further.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1841.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.36
|Daily SMA50
|1889.93
|Daily SMA100
|1889.04
|Daily SMA200
|1841.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1840.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1874.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1847.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1851.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1835.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1829.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1818.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1852.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1869.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
