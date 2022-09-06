Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts a rebound from $1,700, Fed Powell’s speech buzz

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • Gold price has sensed a buying interest around $1,700.00, downside remains favored on firmer DXY.
  • A surprise rise in the US ISM Services PMI data has weakened the precious metal.
  • An establishment below 61.8% Fibo retracement at $1,703.51 is indicating more downside ahead.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has picked bids around the psychological support of $1,700.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has fetched a buying interest after displaying a sheer downside. Earlier, the yellow metal witnessed selling pressure after attempting to cross $1,725.00 and accelerated downside momentum after dropping below $1,710.00.

The gold prices fell like a house of cards after the release of surprisingly higher US ISM Services PMI data. As the Federal Reserve (Fed) is hiking interest rates vigorously for the past few months to scale down inflationary pressures, a decline in Services PMI was expected by the market participants. However, the Non-Manufacturing data landed at 56.9 vs. 55.1 the expectations, and 56.7 the prior release.

Later this week, the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell will be of utmost importance. No doubt, price pressures have already displayed signs of exhaustion and have trimmed to 8.5% in July against 9.1% recorded for June. But, the price rise index is still higher than the desired rate of 2% for the longer term. Therefore, investors should brace for a ‘hawkish’ stance by Fed Powell while addressing the world economy about the interest rates.

Gold technical analysis

On an hourly scale, gold prices have surrendered the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from Thursday’s low at $1,688.92 to Tuesday’s high at $1,726.84) at $1,703.51. A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,711.97, is indicating more weakness ahead.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals a continuation of downside momentum.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1702.08
Today Daily Change -9.83
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1711.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1751.41
Daily SMA50 1752.06
Daily SMA100 1805.12
Daily SMA200 1834.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1715.81
Previous Daily Low 1707.8
Previous Weekly High 1745.58
Previous Weekly Low 1688.92
Previous Monthly High 1807.93
Previous Monthly Low 1709.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1710.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1712.75
Daily Pivot Point S1 1707.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 1703.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 1699.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 1715.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 1723.89

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.

GBP/USD News

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold's battle around $1,700 continues

Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data. 

Gold News

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up

XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.

Read more

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium

Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change

King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures