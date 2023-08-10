Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,900 as more clues of US inflation loom

- Gold Price remains pressured at the lowest level in five weeks after volatile Thursday.
- Softer-than-expected United States Consumer Price Index (CPI), downbeat employment clues weigh on Fed bets and prod XAU/USD sellers.
- Strong US Treasury bond yields, mixed concerns about China and market’s cautious optimism favor Gold bears.
- US PPI, UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations eyed for clear XAU/USD directions as hawkish Fed bets recede.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) bears are in control at the lowest level in a month, despite the mid-Thursday’s corrective bounce, as markets await more clues of the US inflation data on early Friday. That said, the XAU/USD initially bounced off a one-month low after the United States inflation data flashed mixed signals and the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials cheered the victory against inflation. However, a jump in the US Treasury bond yield and looming China concerns favored the US Dollar’s recovery and drowned the Gold Price afterward.
Gold Price stays bearish despite US CPI-induced bounce
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July matched market forecasts to reprint 0.2% MoM figures. However, the yearly CPI improved slower-than-expected 3.3% to 3.2% YoY for the said month, versus 3.0% previous readings, marking the first acceleration in the annual rate in 13 months. Furthermore, the CPI ex Food & Energy, also known as the Core CPI, also flashed an unchanged 0.20% MoM figures while meeting market consensus but eased to 4.7% YoY compared to 4.8% marked in June and the expected numbers. Elsewhere, the US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 248K for the week ended on August 04 versus 230K expected and 227K prior while Continuing Jobless Claims softened to 1.684M from 1.692M (revised), versus 1.71M market forecasts.
The US statistics helped Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker to toast the Fed’s progress in its fight against inflation and was joined by Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins and Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to cheer the softer US CPI. However, San Francisco Fed President Daly turned down the cheers for their victory while saying, “There’s still more work to do.”
Although the United States data and the Fed talks fuelled the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) inaction for September, the traders were still concerned about the higher for longer rates in the US, as well as the geopolitical fears, which in turn favored the yields and the US Dollar while weighing on the Gold Price afterward.
It’s worth noting that growing fears that the UK and European Union will also follow the US in limiting investment in China technology companies seem to have challenged the market’s geopolitical concerns. Further, the chatters about slower economic growth in top-tier economies and recession woes in China, Germany and the UK pushed back the Gold buyers as well.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked a positive daily closing around 102.62, after initially declining to the one-week low, whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields jumped the most in a week to 4.10% at the latest. Even so, Wall Street managed to end the day on a positive side, despite trimming gains by the day’s end.
More clues of US Inflation eyed for clear XAU/USD guide
While the aforementioned catalysts are likely to keep exerting downside pressure on the Gold Price, traders will be more concerned with additional clues for the US inflation to confirm the Fed’s victory against inflation and activate the XAU/USD rebound.
As a result, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July will precede the first readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August to direct intraday Gold Price moves. Also important will be the UoM 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month. Above all, the central bank updates and China news will be crucial to determine the pair’s further direction.
Gold Price Technical Analysis
Gold Price justifies the downside break of the previous support line stretched from late November 2023 at a five-week low.
Adding credence to the downside bias are the bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, remains below the 50.0 level and suggests bottom-picking of the XAU/USD.
With this, the convergence of the 200-DMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of November 2022 to May 2023 upside, near the $1,900 round figure by the press time, becomes a tough nut to crack for the Gold sellers.
In a case where the XAU/USD remains bearish past $1,900, June’s low of $1,893 will act as the final defense of the buyers before directing the bullion toward the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, of around $1,857.
On the contrary, the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late 2022, close to $1,940, closely followed by the 50-DMA level of around $1,943, guards the Gold Price recovery.
Following that, a three-month-old falling resistance line surrounding $1,955 and multiple tops marked since late May, near $1,985, will test the XAU/USD upside.
Overall, Gold Price is likely to remain bearish despite the latest corrective bounce.
Gold Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1912.97
|Today Daily Change
|-1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|1914.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1952.6
|Daily SMA50
|1943.38
|Daily SMA100
|1967.77
|Daily SMA200
|1899.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1932.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1914.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1972.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1925.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1925.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1908.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1926.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1938.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1944.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
