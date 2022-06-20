- Gold remains sidelined despite the bounce off intraday low, flashed biggest weekly fall in a month at the latest.
- Fears of economic slowdown, higher Fed rates underpin US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
- Fed Chair Powell’s testimony will be crucial after recent inflation fears triggered 75 bp rate hike.
- Headlines surrounding China appear to challenge intraday bears amid a quiet session.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) picks up bids to consolidate recent losses at around $1,840 during Monday’s Asian session, following the heaviest weekly fall since early May. While headings surrounding China appear to favor the corrective pullback, fears of global recession and higher Fed rates keep the metal buyers cautious amid a quiet session.
That said, a piece of news from Reuters saying, “President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing the removal of some tariffs on China,” joins upbeat covid news from Beijing and Shanghai to favor the market’s cautious optimism, which in turn favors the gold buyers.
On the other hand, the Washington Post (WaPo) raised fears of a tough new economic climate due to the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike of the 75 basis points (bps). The news mentioned that the Fed’s rate hike launched a high-stakes test of the economy's ability to shed its dependence on limitless credit and tolerate higher borrowing costs for consumers, businesses and the government.
Also supporting the fears of recession, as well as hawkish Fed bets, were the key US central bank policymakers namely Minneapolis Fed President Niel Kashkari who backed another 75 bps rate hike in July. Furthermore, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also mentioned her expectations of a slowdown in the economy but ruled out recession concerns.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed and the US Treasury yields remained pressured. However, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains by the press time.
Moving on, gold traders should pay attention to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Testimony for fresh impulse as the Fed Boss is likely to be questioned on inflation woes to justify the recent rate hike.
Technical analysis
Gold remains inside a one-week-old bullish trend channel formation, despite repeatedly failing to cross the confluence of the 100 and 200 SMAs. That said, steady RSI and an impending bear cross of the MACD hint at the metal’s further downside.
However, a clear break of the $1,830 becomes necessary for XAU/USD sellers to retest the monthly horizontal support surrounding $1,805. Following that, the previous month’s low of $1,786 will be crucial for the metal sellers to watch.
Alternatively, the aforementioned SMA confluence around $1,846-48 challenges the immediate XAU/USD upside before the rising channel’s resistance line, at $1,867 by the press time.
In a case where gold prices rally beyond $1,867, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the one-month-old resistance line near $1,880 can’t be ruled out.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1839.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.1
|Daily SMA50
|1874.56
|Daily SMA100
|1890.41
|Daily SMA200
|1842.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1833.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1842.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1848.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1829.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1806.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1876.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
