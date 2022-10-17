Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches $1,670 hurdle despite hawkish central banks, recession woes

- Gold price remains firmer around intraday high, bounces off 13-day low.
- IMF’s Gopinath highlights the need for ECB, Fed actions.
- Japan PM signals intervention, search for candidates to replace BOJ’s Kuroda.
- Risk profile remains sluggish amid light calendar, mixed catalysts.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto the week-start recovery from short-term key support as buyers flirt with the $1,650 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first daily gain in three while recovering from the three-week low.
The metal’s rebound takes clues from the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakness, as well as easing economic fears from the UK. However, hawkish central bank expectations and fears of a recession in the Eurozone keep the XAU/USD bears hopeful during a sluggish start to the week.
That said, the DXY seesaws around 113.00 while paring the previous day’s heavy gains amid a light calendar and an absence of the market’s wagers favoring the Fed’s 1.0% rate hike. Also exerting downside pressure on the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies are the recent expectations from UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt as he prepares to defend the British economy from collapsing.
Even so, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath anticipates hawkish moves by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), which in turn challenge XAU/USD bulls. IMF’s Gopinath recently stated that the Fed should stay the course in view of the economic data. The policymaker also mentioned that it is right for the European Central Bank (ECB) to normalize its monetary policy by end of the year and then tighten it next year.
On the same line is the CME’s FedWatch tool that highlights a 96% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike in November after Friday’s upbeat US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, as well as hawkish comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard.
Furthermore, Bloomberg’s expectations that Germany will drag Eurozone into recession the next year also weigh on gold prices.
It should be observed that the hints of a change in the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) easy money policies, due to a likely change in the Governor, also test the gold buyers. Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida mentioned, “(He) will consider a successor to BOJ Governor Kuroda, taking into account monetary policy foreseeability, coordination with the government.”
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields remain sluggish around the multi-year high while the stock futures print mild gains.
Moving on, a light calendar and the market’s indecision can keep grinding the XAU/USD prices.
Technical analysis
Gold price bounces off three-week-old horizontal support but remains doubtful for the buyers amid impending bearish MACD signals, as well as downbeat RSI (14).
Even if the XAU/USD recovery extends, the 21-DMA and the 50-DMA hurdles, respectively near $1,670 and $1,710, appear tough nuts to crack for the bulls. It’s worth noting that the monthly peak near $1,730 acts as the last defense for the bears, a break of which will give control to the bulls.
Alternatively, a clear downside break of $1,639 appears necessary to recall the gold bears. Following that, a downward-sloping support line from July 21, close to $1,596 at the latest should gain the market’s attention.
Overall, gold remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1650.5
|Today Daily Change
|5.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33%
|Today daily open
|1645.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1671.65
|Daily SMA50
|1711.2
|Daily SMA100
|1750.09
|Daily SMA200
|1818.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1671.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1640.23
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1652.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1659.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1632.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1620.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1601.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1683.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1696.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
