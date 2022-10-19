Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to test two-year low at around $1,610 as yields reaches sky

- Gold price may revisit two-year low at $1,614.85 as central banks are prepared for a fresh rate hike cycle.
- The 10-year US yields have printed a fresh 14-year high at 4.14%.
- A rebound in risk-off impulse has pushed the DXY to near 113.00.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has shifted its business below $1,630.00 after surrendering the cushion in the last New York session. The precious metal has witnessed a steep fall as yields sky-rocketed. The 10-year US Treasury yields refreshed its 14-year high at 4.14% in New York.
Returns on US government bonds approached the sky as odds remain firm for a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of a 75 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed in November stand at 94.5%. Price pressures in the global economy have not softened in response to the extent of rate hikes by the central banks.
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to announce a bigger rate hike to curtain inflationary pressures next week. Also, a reclaim of double-digit inflation figures in the UK economy has bolstered the chances of the Bank of England (BOE)’s bumper rate hike announcement.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has reclaimed the critical resistance of 113.00 as the risk-on market mood has faded. S&P500 faced pressure after a two-day rally as investors shifted to long liquidation after making returns on value bets.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices have witnessed a steep fall after dropping below the 61.8% Fibo retracement (placed from a two-year low at $1,614.85 to October high at $1,729.58) at $1,659.00. The precious metal looks set to re-visit a two-year low at $1,614.85.
A declining 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,643.66 indicates more weakness ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals that the downside momentum has already been triggered.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1629.41
|Today Daily Change
|-22.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|1652.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1669.72
|Daily SMA50
|1705.58
|Daily SMA100
|1746.18
|Daily SMA200
|1817.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1660.94
|Previous Daily Low
|1645.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1655.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1651.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1645.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1638.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1630.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1660.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1668.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1675.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.