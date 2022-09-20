Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed

- Gold price is eyeing more upside above $1,680.00 as investors have underpinned risk-on impulse.
- Robust retail demand and tight labor market are supporting the Fed to dictate a 1% rate hike.
- The DXY has slipped below 109.50 as investors have started discounting a bumper Fed rate hike.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed around $1,675.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has advanced to near $1.680.00 and is preparing for a fresh rally. A decisive break above the immediate hurdle of $1,680.00 will strengthen the asset further. The bright metal has picked significant bids as the US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a perpendicular fall at open.
The DXY has surrendered the critical support of 109.50 and has slipped further sharply. The asset has witnessed a severe weakness as investors have started discounting the bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Considering the tight labor market and robust retail demand, the Fed is not tied to brisk hikes culture or maintaining the status quo. Investors should be prepared for a surprise rate hike by 100 basis points (bps) as inflationary pressures are needed to be tamed sooner.
A decline in the DXY prices has improved the risk appetite of the market participants significantly. Risk-perceived currencies and assets are picking up significant bids and are aiming sharply higher.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices have bounced back firmly after sensing a decent buying interest around the demand zone placed in a narrow range of $1,654.17-1,660.46 on an hourly scale. The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bullish crossover of around $1,673.00. The asset is expected to sense barricades around the horizontal resistance placed from September 7 low at $1,691.47.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals a continuation of bullish momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1678.14
|Today Daily Change
|2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1675.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1713.76
|Daily SMA50
|1736.09
|Daily SMA100
|1783.63
|Daily SMA200
|1830.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1680.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1659.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1667.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1663.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1651.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1643.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1684.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1692.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1704.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes
AUD/USD is extending its pullback towards 0.6700, hovering near daily lows on the dovish RBA minutes. The swift rebound in the US dollar is also adding to the weight on the aussie. Meanwhile, the PBOC kept the lending rates unchanged this month.
EUR/USD pullback eyes 1.0000 on hawkish Fed bets, inflation concerns, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD retreats from one-week high, snaps four-day uptrend. Sour sentiment, pre-Fed anxiety joins China/Europe chatters to recall bears. Multi-day low of US inflation expectations raised short-squeeze fears to underpin corrective bounce.
Gold accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed around $1,675.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has advanced to near $1.680.00 and is preparing for a fresh rally.
Bitcoin: A day trader’s delight
Bitcoin price has breached all of July and August liquidity levels. A bullish hammer is minutes away from printing while the RSI hovers back into bullish territory. Invalidation of the bullish counter-trend idea is a breach of the swing low at $18,250.
Multiple central bank decisions and a grim financial backdrop
This week, central banks are in focus. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday, by 75 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively.