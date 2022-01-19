Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retreats after two-month-old resistance rejected bulls, yields, inflation eyed

- Gold pares the biggest daily gains in a week, refreshes intraday low of late.
- Yields stay firmer amid escalating hopes of monetary policy normalization, easing virus woes.
- German inflation data will be important for the day after ECB’s Villeroy cited the need for easing price pressure.
Gold (XAU/EUR) takes offers to refresh intraday low near €1,599 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices in Euro drops the most in a week, down 0.21% intraday by the press time.
That said, the quote refreshed weekly top the previous day after the Euro dropped on the broad US dollar rally tracking the firmer Treasury yields.
It should be noted, however, that the follow-on run-up by the German Bund yields and chatters from the ECB policymakers triggered the XAU/EUR pullback afterward.
France's central bank head and ECB governing council member François Villeroy de Galhau reiterated on Tuesday that French inflation is likely to fall back under 2.0% by the end of 2022. However, should inflationary pressures prove more persistent, he added, he has no doubt that the ECB would adapt its monetary policy faster.
While reacting to the aforementioned catalysts, EUR/USD pays a little heed to Reuters poll stating, “Eurozone inflation is set to burn hotter throughout 2022 than expected a month ago, which could pressure the European Central Bank to tighten policy once the Omicron wave of the pandemic passes.”
Moving on, the second reading of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) for December, expected to confirm 5.7% YoY initial forecasts, will be important.
Read: Why $10,000 an ounce for gold may not be that far away
Technical analysis
Gold prices remain pressured around intraday low after failing to cross a downward sloping resistance line from November 19.
Given the sluggish Momentum line and a pullback from the key resistance, XAU/EUR may witness further declines.
However, a confluence of the 50-DMA and 21-DMA, near €1,595 by the press time, will challenge the short-term declines ahead of an ascending trend line from August, close to €1,582.
It should be noted, though, that a clear downside break of €1,582 will make gold prices vulnerable to slump towards the lows marked during November and September 2021, respectively around €1,520 and €1,480.
Alternatively, the aforementioned resistance line limits the quote’s short-term rebound near €1,603.
Following that, the monthly high near €1,614 may act as an intermediate halt during the run-up to the late 2021 peak of €1,654.
To sum up, XAU/EUR remains sidelined for now but the upside momentum seems to have been exhausted in recent days.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
