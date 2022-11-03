“Given we expect an easing cycle to begin in 2023Q4, trend reversal thresholds around $1,780 in Gold and $22 in Silver appear attractive for those looking to position for risks surrounding implications of a Fed pivot by Sep2023, particularly should family offices and proprietary traders capitulate on their bloated long positions.”

“Our analysis argues that price action in Gold would only be consistent with an uptrend north of $1,830 by Mar2023, which appears unlikely as the Fed continues to tighten policy as it battles stubbornly elevated inflation over this timeframe. Notwithstanding, the critical thresholds for a sustained uptrend to form are largely unchanged by Sep2023. And, as we progress through the new year, the likelihood of a new easing cycle at the Fed is expected to rise.”

“We remain confident that the downtrend in precious metals prices will prevail over the coming months, but a growing chorus of market participants seek to position for an eventual central bank pivot on the horizon to catalyze a sharp repricing higher in precious metals.”

Gold remains well below levels that would be consistent with a renewed uptrend over the coming quarter. In the view of strategists at TD Securities, trend reversal threshold around $1,780 in the yellow metal appears attractive.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.