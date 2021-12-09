Gold Price Forecast: Traders await US CPI with the Fed eyed

- Gold remains in familiar ranges in the countdown to the Fed.
- US CPI is the next potential catalyst for gold.
Gold, XAU/USD, has been pressured on Thursday as the greenback corrects the prior day's slump ahead of the US Consumer Price Index data on Friday. The yellow metal is down some 0.4% at the time of writing after travelling from a high of $1,787 and reaching a low of $1,773.31 so far.
The greenback, as measured vs. six major currency rivals in the DXY index, is up by 0.3% at the time of writing. The index finding support near 96 the figure as investors position for a stronger inflation outlook into next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that they expect inflation to slow significantly as fiscal stimulus fades and supply constraints ease, but we don't expect the data to be validated in the near term. ''The CPI likely surged in Nov, with a drop in oil coming too late to avert another large gain in gasoline and core prices boosted by rapidly rising used vehicle prices and post-Delta strengthening in airfares and lodging.''
Fed in focus
The Fed next week is expected to open the gates to a second-quarter rate rise if needed. The tightness in the labour market is becoming more evident and that was seen in the Initial Claims for the latest week.
The data climbed just 184k, the lowest increase since 6 September 1969, signalling labour hoarding amid strong demand for labour is at play. Analysts at ANZ Bank explained. ''Available slack in the labour market is low and constrained by high levels of early retirees and ongoing jobs displacement (childcare etc) from the pandemic. Wage pressure look set to intensify further.''
However, while inflation prints are expected to remain elevated into the early months of the new year, suggesting that the market's pricing for Fed hikes could still become more aggressive, analysts at TD Securities said that they ultimately expect that it will prove to be far too hawkish.
''In fact, with both an accelerated taper and more than three rate hikes already priced in for 2022, the balance of risks for gold positioning remains to the upside, as geopolitical risks and virus risk could catalyze a positioning reshuffling.''
Meanwhile, the wild card for financial markets stays with the new variant of the Covid-19 disease. Omicron is sweeping its way through the world. The epicentre is once again in Europe. However, while the increased number of people vaccinated against Covid had inspired hopes that Americans would be able to avoid a fresh wave of the illness, the rise in Covid cases; holiday gatherings; and unanswered questions about the Omicron variant have sparked fresh concerns. Nonetheless, the Fed has turned uber hawkish despite the risks which is undermining the greenback and weighing on the price of gold.
Gold technical analysis
The yellow metal remains within a familiar territory and the monthly chart illustrates that space is running out for the bulls. A break of the symmetrical triangle opens the risk of a breakout to the downside which could be potentially significant if $1,700 gives out
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump sub-1.1300
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1280 region, as the dollar keeps grinding higher will rumours about the ECB extending the APP facilities program as soon as next week hurt the shared currency.
GBP/USD on the backfoot around 1.3200
The British Pound remains depressed after the UK government expressed concerns and announced restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the kingdom.
Gold lower in range as caution persists
Spot gold edged lower for a second consecutive day, trading at around $1,776, after bottoming at $1,773.72 a troy ounce. The bright metal keeps trading within familiar levels under the critical 1,800 threshold, unable to attract investors in risk-off scenarios.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?