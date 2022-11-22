Gold price rose 3.9% in the week ending 15 November 2022 after the US Consumer Price Index report came softer than expected. This alleviated downside pressure on the yellow metal, strategists at Société Générale report.
Money managers turned net long
“One which showed spectacular activity was Gold, with a $7.4bn bullish flow. This was mainly driven by a $6.1bn short covering on the bullion’s future contracts, the largest seen for Gold since data started being aggregated in 2006.”
“Flows reacted to the 10 November release of US YoY core CPI figures for the month of October, which were lower than the market had previously anticipated. Although lower inflation would traditionally be bearish for Gold, market sentiment seems to have focused on the prospect of slower US Fed interest rate hikes or an earlier pivot towards dovish policies which, if tamed faster than inflation decreases, would lower real rates.
“The 10y US real rates dropped 19.5 bps to 1.44% in the week to 15 November. The latter would be bullish for the non-interest rate generating precious metal as it increases its appeal compared to treasury notes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0250 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250 in early European trading. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers weighs on the US Dollar and the US Treasury yields. Meanwhile, ECB officials see the need for smaller rate increases next month.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.1850
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.1850 during the European trading hours. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the USD's valuation and drive the pair's action.
Gold rises toward $1,750 as US yields edge lower Premium
Gold price continues to push higher and trades within a touching distance of $1,750 heading into the American sessio. The more-than-1% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield seems to be helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum.
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.