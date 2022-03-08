Easing tensions favor a better market mood, although Gold Price rallies anyway.

Wall Street is posting substantial gains ahead of the opening, trimming Monday’s losses.

XAUUSD is technically bullish, near-term buyers are aligned around $2,000.

Gold Price resumed its advance early in the US session and trades near a multi-month high of $2,020.96 a troy ounce its highest since August 2020. The bright metal resumed its advance early in the American session, despite a positive shift in the market’s sentiment. US stock market indexes kick-start the day with a positive tone following Monday’s slump, although a substantial recovery is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, government bond yields are up around the world, reflecting an improving market’s mood. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is up by nine basis points, hovering around 1.84%. Nevertheless, the sentiment could take a turn to the worst anytime amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. It is worth noting that US President Joe Biden will make an announcement on Russian sanctions at around 15:45 GMT. Market players are expecting an announcement on a ban on crude oil imports. Earlier in the day, market talks made the rounds about US Senators are considering locking down Russian gold reserves.

Demand for the American currency eased partially, as concerns about developments in Eastern Europe cooled down a bit. Asian shares edged lower, although their European counterparts trade in the green, leading a comeback among US indexes up ahead of the opening, limiting the dollar’s demand to the benefit of the bright metal. The third round of peace talks that took place on Monday ended without material solutions, but Gold Price investors are now looking for fresh news, mainly another round of talks next Tuesday in Turkey.

Gold Price technical outlook

XAUUSD pulled back from the mentioned high but met buyers at $1,999.35, a sign that buyers are willing to defend the $2,000 mark. Gold Price is overbought in the near term, although there are no technical signs of bullish exhaustion, which maintains the risk skewed to the upside for the American session. Beyond the daily high, the next resistance level is $2,049.87, August 10, 2020, daily high, en route to the high set that month in 2,075.64 a troy ounce.

When measuring the January/March rally, from $1,780.15 to $2,020.96, the 38.2% retracement is located at $1,928.31, which means that a decline towards such a level could be considered corrective. For the short-term, once below the aforementioned $1,999.35, XAUUSD could decline to $1,964, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned run.