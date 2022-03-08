- Easing tensions favor a better market mood, although Gold Price rallies anyway.
- Wall Street is posting substantial gains ahead of the opening, trimming Monday’s losses.
- XAUUSD is technically bullish, near-term buyers are aligned around $2,000.
Gold Price resumed its advance early in the US session and trades near a multi-month high of $2,020.96 a troy ounce its highest since August 2020. The bright metal resumed its advance early in the American session, despite a positive shift in the market’s sentiment. US stock market indexes kick-start the day with a positive tone following Monday’s slump, although a substantial recovery is yet to be seen.
Meanwhile, government bond yields are up around the world, reflecting an improving market’s mood. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is up by nine basis points, hovering around 1.84%. Nevertheless, the sentiment could take a turn to the worst anytime amid the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. It is worth noting that US President Joe Biden will make an announcement on Russian sanctions at around 15:45 GMT. Market players are expecting an announcement on a ban on crude oil imports. Earlier in the day, market talks made the rounds about US Senators are considering locking down Russian gold reserves.
Demand for the American currency eased partially, as concerns about developments in Eastern Europe cooled down a bit. Asian shares edged lower, although their European counterparts trade in the green, leading a comeback among US indexes up ahead of the opening, limiting the dollar’s demand to the benefit of the bright metal. The third round of peace talks that took place on Monday ended without material solutions, but Gold Price investors are now looking for fresh news, mainly another round of talks next Tuesday in Turkey.
Also read: Gold re-enters 2,000 zone; outlook bullish
Gold Price technical outlook
XAUUSD pulled back from the mentioned high but met buyers at $1,999.35, a sign that buyers are willing to defend the $2,000 mark. Gold Price is overbought in the near term, although there are no technical signs of bullish exhaustion, which maintains the risk skewed to the upside for the American session. Beyond the daily high, the next resistance level is $2,049.87, August 10, 2020, daily high, en route to the high set that month in 2,075.64 a troy ounce.
When measuring the January/March rally, from $1,780.15 to $2,020.96, the 38.2% retracement is located at $1,928.31, which means that a decline towards such a level could be considered corrective. For the short-term, once below the aforementioned $1,999.35, XAUUSD could decline to $1,964, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned run.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2018.59
|Today Daily Change
|21.81
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|1996.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1896.37
|Daily SMA50
|1847.29
|Daily SMA100
|1824.56
|Daily SMA200
|1810.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2002.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1961.15
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1986.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1977.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1971.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1945.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1929.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2012.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2028.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2054.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground near 1.0900 in choppy day
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0900 on Tuesday as investors wait for US President Biden to announce new measures against Russia. The data from the euro area showed that the economy expanded by 0.3% in the fourth quarter as expected and Wall Street's main indexes are posting modest gains after the opening bell.
Gold extends rally to highest level since August 2008 above $2,030
Gold fell toward $2,000 in the early European morning on Tuesday but regained its traction. When American investors entered the market, XAU/USD stretched higher and touched its strongest level since August 2018 above $2,030 despite rising US T-bond yields.
GBP/USD struggles to stay afloat above 1.3100
GBP/USD staged a rebound toward mid-1.3100s during the European trading hours but reversed its direction heading into the American session. The pair was last seen posting small losses near 1.3100 as investors remain cautious while keeping an eye on geopolitical developments.
ADA collapse to $0.35 likely
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.