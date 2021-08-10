Gold Price Forecast: Bulls eye a 50% mean reversion

- Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on.
- Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop.
Gold is flat and consolidating near $1,730/oz in a 38.2% Fibo correction of the recent drop from the $1,800s to the $1,677s, the lowest level since March.
The precious metals have been pressured by a heavily bid US dollar which recently touched its highest level in more than four months against its main rival, the euro as investors speculated further over Federal Reserve's next move.
The US dollar index DXY, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up for a third straight session, to the highest level in about three weeks at 93.139, tracking higher highs in long-end US Treasury yields.
The 10-year yield scored a fresh recovery high on Tuesday of 1.3490%, up from 1.1270%, weekly lows posted on 4 Aug which could turn out to be the 2021 cycle lows, (see below).
The US dollar has been tinkering with a breakout for several weeks on the prospects of the Federal reserve needing to battle higher than anticipated inflation risks by tapering its bond purchasing programme this year.
However, markets have been patiently waiting for a shift in rhetoric and further clarity from the Fed officials who had been defending their position, in that, while inflation risks were real, any higher inflation would only turn out to be transitory.
Instead, there had been more of a focus on economic data and especially the jobs market.
At the last Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting, the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, was explicitly clear that the Fed's main concern was that more than 6 million Americans were still out of work because of the pandemic.
Therefore, currency investors have been on the lookout for job gains to accelerate before second-guessing the Fed's next move.
This had held the US dollar back and gold prices balanced at the edge of the $1,800 cliff.
But as Friday’s strong jobs report showed, with 943,000 new jobs created in July and above the 870,000 expected, the Fed can no longer hide behind the slack in the jobs market.
Following a series of hawkish statements from Fed officials and combined with the jobs data, we saw the markets react in kind in buying the greenback:
Consequently, the moves in the US dollar have shaken the bulls out of the gold market, at least from a short term speculative basis.
''The set-up was asymmetric, and ultimately the strong jobs number catalyzed substantial liquidations in gold as the yellow metal broke below its bull-market defining trendline from 2019,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
On Monday, the greenback was further underpinned by the most recent hawkish of comments from Fed officials.
This time around, following Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's warning last week that he does see upside risks to inflation, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic spoke and said that he could see that the time for when the Fed could start slowing its bond purchases nearing quickly.
This series of hawkish developments have lowered the bar for an official taper timing announcement from the Fed at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers later this month, 26-28 Aug.
However, investors will first be looking to this week's key event in the US Consumer Price Index data.
The CPI is due on Wednesday and will be eyed for further clues on how close the Fed are to not only tapering but to hiking interest rates.
Hawkishly, Clarida said last week the central bank is likely to hit its economic targets by the end of next year and start raising rates again in 2023.
Clarida noted that inflation is tracking to meet and exceed the Fed’s 2% goal.
“Given this outlook and so long as inflation expectations remain well-anchored at the 2% longer-run goal … commencing policy normalization in 2023 would, under these conditions, be entirely consistent with our new flexible average inflation targeting framework,” the policymaker told the Peterson Institute for International Economics in a virtual appearance.
On the other hand, Wednesday's CPI event could pop the bubble if it disappoints or we could even see a pull back in USD markets on profit-taking around the data so long as it doesn't overshoot expectations to the upside.
The market consensus stands at 5.3% YoY.
However, ''another strong print is unlikely to sway core FOMC voters that the current phase of intense inflation pressures is anything other than transitory,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
''Following the July FOMC meeting Chair Powell said the Fed wouldn’t hesitate to use its policy tools if inflation pressures prove to be more than just transitory. However, he thinks this is unlikely to happen until maximum employment is reached, and this goal remains some way off.''
Gold technical analysis
''CTA trend followers are likely to continue growing their shorts in coming sessions, adding further selling pressure as the market looks for a bid,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
Combined with the prospects of there being a cycle low in the 10-year yield as indicated with a double bottom on the daily chart as follows:
... then the outlook for gold is indeed bearish below 1,724:
With that being said, there is a probability that the price will continue to correct, potentially to prior support and the 50% mean revision mark, prior to moving lower:
An inline outcome or a disappointment in Wednesdays inflation data could be the trigger for a addeper correction to the 50% mean reversion target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed near 1.1700 amid tepid local data
EUR/USD is stuck around 1.1720 as solid dollar’s demand persists while the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors welcome US news on infrastructure investment, eyes on US inflation data.
GBP/USD: Mounting pressure amid persistent dollar’s strength
The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily low of 1.3827 after spending most of the day hovering around the 1.3850 level. The pair gave up after Wall Street’s opening and news that the US Senate had approved the infrastructure bill.
Gold Price bulls eye a 50% mean reversion
Gold is consolidating at a key support structure as the US dollar and yields press on. Bulls have their eyes on corrections and for a continuation in gold higher to test 50% of the drop.
Three reasons why SafeMoon price will decline to $0.00000110
Safemoon fails to hold the largest one-day gain since the May 6 rally of 59.79%, while declining back below the upper trend line of the descending triangle, the May 19 low of $0.00000261 and the 20-day SMA at $0.00000252.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.