Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels

- Gold prices have jumped towards $1,520 after weak US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
- XAU/USD is trading above the 50, 100, and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart.
- The precious metal faces three critical resistance levels on the way up.
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector (services) has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector. The data join weak figures for the manufacturing sector – which is already contracting.
Markets have responded with a flow from stocks to safe-haven bonds. The resulting fall in yields implies higher chances of monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve in its upcoming decision. The Fed may cut rates and perhaps even resume the bond-buying program.
Gold Technical Analysis
Another safe-haven that is gaining ground is Gold. The price of the precious metal jumped from around $1,504 to $1,518 before stabilizing. On its way up, XAU/USD leaped above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. Upside momentum has accelerated and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 70 – still below overbought conditions.
The next resistance level to watch is $1,523, which capped XAU/USD in mid-September. It is followed by $1,528, which separated ranges later that month. Finally, $1,534 was the peak toward the end of the month.
Support awaits around $1,500 – the confluence of the 50 and 100 SMAs and the base for the current rise. Next, we find $1,485, which supported the yellow metal several times in September. Finally, the early-October swing low of $1,455 is the next level to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.