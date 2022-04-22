Gold Price Forecast: $1,960 remains a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bulls – Confluence Detector

Gold Price remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed, firmer USD and yields.

Fed Chair Powell suggested aggressive tightening going forward.

Friday’s closing is critical for XAUUSD’s bullish traders after the decline.

Gold Price remains weighed down by the narrative of an increasingly hawkish Fed, which got a boost after the central bank President Jerome Powell talked up front-loading rate hikes. The US dollar continues to follow its northward trajectory, piggy-backing the Treasury yields while no progress on the Russia-Ukraine crisis also offers support. Technically, XAUUSD needs a daily close above the SMA21 one-day to reverse the downtrend. Will that materialize?

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is looking to attempt a minor recovery, as it challenges the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1,943, at the moment.

If buyers manage to take over control, then Gold Price could recover further to test $1,950, a powerful confluence of the SMA200 four-hour and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.

Acceptance above the latter will expose the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week level at $1,956. The last line of defense for XAUUSD sellers is envisioned at $1,960.

At that level, the previous year’s high, SMA10 one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-month coincide.

On the downside, the immediate support line is seen at the previous week’s low of $1,940, below which the SMA50 one-day at $1,935 will come into play.

Further down, the pivot point one-day S2 at $1,928 could get tested on selling resurgence. The next downside cap awaits at the pivot point one-week S2 at $1,924.

